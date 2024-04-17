Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Husband Ryan Anderson Files Restraining Order Days After Her Own; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder, violence and abuse, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s spiraling marriage with ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson has been slammed with not one, but two restraining orders. The ex-couple recently filed the orders against each other following their divorce in early April. Anderson issued it on April 11 Thursday, three days after Blanchard filed her restraining order.

The former inmate also filed for divorce on the same day as the restraining order. Blanchard, who has been living separately from Anderson since March 25, is also seeking spousal support laying the blame for their failed marriage on her ex-husband.

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s legal battle

Ryan Anderson, 37, filed for a restraining order against his ex-wife Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, on Thursday, per court records obtained by People. It came days after Blanchard filed both a restraining order and a divorce on April 8 Monday.

The ex-couple’s legal feud has taken center stage within two years of marriage. In addition to divorce, Blanchard is also seeking interim and final spousal support citing Anderson “is at fault in the dissolution of the marriage.” Only three months after Blanchard’s release from the Chillicothe Correctional Facility, she and Anderson separated in March. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Mommy Dead and Dearest subject also requested the court that her estranged husband should not be issued any support. The court has determined the ruling to be held on May 23, 2024.

Blanchard and Anderson exchanged vows in a private prison ceremony in Livingston County, Missouri, on July 21, 2022. They got married while serving time in prison for her felonies. Blanchard was charged with second-degree murder for killing her mother Clauddine ‘DeeDee’ Blanchard in 2015.

She alleged that her mother had abused her for years as a victim of the mental illness Munchausen by proxy. Sentenced to 10 years in prison, Gypsy Rose was released after serving only eight years.

How did Gypsy Rose and Ryan Anderson meet?

Speaking in an exclusive People interview, Blanchard and Anderson reflected on their first meeting before their prison release in December 2023. Anderson was encouraged to write a letter to the famous Blanchard following his co-worker’s interest in Tiger King’s Joseph Allen Maldonado a.k.a Joe Exotic, in 2020. “Tiger King was really popular at the time. I said, 'I'll tell you what. If you write him, I'll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard.' I never thought she'd be my wife,” Anderson recalled.

Blanchard was subject to significant fame after her story was spotlighted in documentaries like 2017’s Mommy Dead and Dearest, 2018’s Gypsy’s Revenge, and 2024’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Even the Emmy-winning drama, The Act, starring Joey King was based on Blanchard’s gory reality.

Blanchard’s father, Rod was not convinced by her daughter’s marriage plans and remarked that she “can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking." He speculated a “50/50 chance” of Blanchard and Anderson’s marriage working out.

As conjectured by Blanchard’s father, she announced her separation from Anderson in a statement on her Facebook handle in March. She revealed that she had moved in with her parents and needed “time” to reflect on herself.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard REVEALS Her Experience Of Getting Cosmetic Surgery; ‘I Can’t Breathe Through My Nose’