Joey King Opens Up About Marrying Her 'Best Friend' Steven Piet; Says She Just Had To Ask Him Out

Joey King married her best friend and love, Steven Piet, in Spain on September 2nd, 2023. Opening up about her married life to People Magazine, King shared that it was just a matter of asking Piet out. The Kissing Booth actress revealed that after her husband decided on a date, he immediately proposed to King, to which the actress said yes.

The We Were the Lucky Ones star described her wedding weekend as “the best weekend of my whole life.” The couple was surrounded by family and friends at their wedding in Spain.

How Did Joey King Confess Her Love To Steven Piet?

Talking about confessing her feelings to Piet, Joey said to the magazine, "I've never really been afraid to tell people how I feel about them. Not to say I wasn't painfully nervous when I asked my husband out; I was freaking out! I was so nervous, but I knew that he would never do it 'cause he was so respectful and so sweet. I truly had no idea if he was even interested in me or not. I knew that if I didn't, I would think about it forever. I just had to do it."

Speaking of her marriage ceremony, King shared, "We had so much fun, and it was just such a great day. My mom made my bouquet from the dollar store. She went there and got all these fake flowers and ribbons and tied them up. It was so cute."

What Was Joey King's Favorite Memory From Her Wedding?

The Act actress jotted down a few of her favorite memories from her wedding. King disclosed, "There's so many favorite moments. We were fully prepared to just lean into this rain wedding, and it was going to be fabulous. As guests arrive for the ceremony, the sun starts shining. I was like, 'This is insane. Do I believe in God?' I'm just kidding, but it was better than we ever could have dreamed."

She added, "We didn't tell our families too much about the venue because we wanted them to be blown away. My mom and my mother-in-law were like, 'Why do you have to go so far away? Why can't you guys just get married at a botanical garden here or something?' Then they arrived, and they were like, 'Holy s---! It was worth it.'"

Joey King's husband, Steven Piet, is a director and writer who is known for The Act, Uncle John, and Chanel Zero.

