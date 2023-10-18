Revisit the time Benedict Cumberbatch couldn't pronounce the word 'Penguin' no matter how hard he tried; WATCH

Hollywood actors typically maintain a busy schedule, frequently involving commitments such as television appearances, award ceremonies, filming, and various post-production activities for specific projects. They also often find themselves in the public eye for making bold statements, expressing political views, engaging in conflicts with other celebrities , and other attention-grabbing actions.

However, have you ever come across a celebrity drawing attention for their mispronunciation of a word? Well, that's precisely what occurred with the renowned Dr. Strange actor at one point when he struggled to say "Penguin" correctly. Let's delve into the details of this amusing incident.

Benedict Cumberbatch struggled to pronounce the word Penguin correctly

In 2009, Benedict Cumberbatch made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which aired on BBC One. During his guest appearance, Graham Norton posed a series of questions, one of which was, "Could you please say the word 'Penguin'?" This prompted an eruption of laughter, with both the audience and even Benedict Cumberbatch himself joining in.

Subsequently, a BBC Two documentary called South Pacific, which was narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, was aired. In this documentary, the actor provided explanations about the region's wildlife. In a humorous twist, he unintentionally mispronounced the word "Penguin," saying "pengwings" and "penglings" not once, but twice during the narration.

What was the reaction of the audience?

In that specific scenario, it elicited laughter from everyone in the building. This incident also etched itself into the memory of the episode, and Benedict Cumberbatch subsequently garnered media attention solely due to his pronunciation error. Regardless of whether actors articulate words flawlessly or not, the realm of social media vigilantly watches over them, never missing an opportunity to spotlight the errors made by any celebrities.

Benedict Cumberbatch is adored by fans as the iconic Marvel superhero , Doctor Strange, and has also been a prominent figure in the Avengers franchise. Benedict Cumberbatch has garnered multiple awards and boasts a dedicated global fan base. In addition to his roles in the Doctor Strange and Avengers series, he has delivered remarkable performances in blockbuster movies like Sherlock, The Imitation Game, The Power of the Dog, and many others.

