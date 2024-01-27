Edward Norton replaces Benedict Cumberbatch in Bob Dylan's Biopic, actor to play THIS legendary figure

Benedict Cumberbatch won’t star in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. According to several reports, he had to leave the project due to scheduling issues. However, fans need not worry, as the very capable, Edward Norton has come on board to replace the Doctor Strange actor in his place. Here's what we know so far.

What role will Edward Norton play?

Edward Norton will be taking Cumberbatch’s place as Pete Seeger, the music maestro who was also Bob Dylan’s old friend. Benedict was initially roped in to play the role, but since he has left Searchlight Pictures, and also has date issues Academy Award-nominated actor Edward Norton will now take his place.

The much-anticipated biopic is also set to feature Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan, and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, who was Dylan’s love interest in the early 60s. Boyd Holbrook will play the role of Johnny Cash, while Nick Offerman will be taking up the role of Alan Lomax. The cast will be rounded off by Monica Barbaro, who will play the role of country star Joan Baez.

Other details about the film

The movie will focus on a young Bob Dylan changing the country music industry in the 60s, especially after bringing in an electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Since Pete Seeger is also a part of the narrative, there will probably also be a storyline about their rift when Dylan played the electric guitar at the music festival. The whirlwind romance between Dylan and Baez will probably also be explored.

The movie is being directed by James Mangold, famous for helming masterpieces like Girl, Interrupted, Logan, and the most recent Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. He has also made Walk the Line, which was centered around the life of Johnny Cash. Reese Witherspoon’s performance in the film as Cash’s wife June won her an Academy Award. Angelina Jolie also won an Oscar for her performance in Girl, Interrupted. Mangold’s 2019 movie Ford Vs. Ferrari was nominated for the Academy Awards in four categories and won two awards.

Mangold is no doubt on his way to making another masterpiece based on the legendary Bob Dylan’s life. With an ensemble cast, the movie is bound to be a goldmine. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. The biopic is currently in pre-production stage and more exciting updates are expected to be revealed soon.

