Actors Who Could Have Aced Frankenstein's Monster Role Amid Christian Bale's Casting; Find Out Here

Christian Bale is set to play the role of Frankenstein's monster in the upcoming movie The Bride. The period film will be directed by his The Dark Knight co-star Maggie Gyllenhaal. The Warner Bros. film also boasts a star-studded cast that includes Jessie Buckley, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening. Even though we cannot wait to see Bale’s portrayal of the iconic character, we have decided to pick actors we think could be cast in the iconic role.

Our picks for Frankenstein's monster

1. Benedict Cumberbatch

Without a doubt first up Benedict Cumberbatch would be a strong contender in the race. The actor is best known for his role as Doctor Strange in the MCU. The actor has previously played the role of Frankenstein’s monster in a performance at the Nation Theatre directed by the Academy Award winner Danny Boyle. We’re sure the actor would play an exceptional role in playing the monster in a film as well.

2. Johnny Depp

Another actor who could take on the role is Johnny Depp. Being the versatile actor he is, would shine as Frankenstein's monster. He has proven himself in his previous performances in horror and dark comedy movies like Dark Shadows, Sleepy Hollow, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Additionally, the actor already has a tonne of experience in donning a face full of makeup and prosthetics from playing Edward Scissorhands, two things an actor playing Frankenstein’s monster must have high tolerance for.

3. Adam Driver

Adam Driver who is best known for his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens would be an excellent fit for the role. The actor is used to portraying characters with a certain intimidating aura, with a few screws to the neck and white paint to his face we’re sure Adam can take on the role of the monster. The 40-year-old stands tall at 6’3 which is always a bonus for someone playing the role of the monster.

4. Ion Chaney Jr.

Our final pick for the list would be the late actor Creighton Tull Chaney. Professionally known as Ion Chaney Jr., he was famously known for his role in classic monster movies. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on August 26, 1930, in Los Angeles but he would’ve been another amazing choice for the role. He played the role of a wolf in The Wolf Man and played a mummy in several movies. The actor would have been the perfect pick for the role because he had previously played Frankenetien’s monster in a 1942 movie. Ion Chaney played the role in the Universal movie The Ghost of Frankenstein.

Christian Bale scores the role of Frankenstein's monster

The world got to see a glimpse of Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster in the upcoming movie The Bride. The first look of Bale as the monster was revealed in an Instagram post by the film’s director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The post also featured Jessie Buckley who would be playing the role of the monster’s bride in the movie.

Guillermo del Toro is also writing and directing his movie Frankenstein based on the 1818 novel. The live-action movie is backed by Netflix and features The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi. The movie is tentatively set to release in the second half of 2025, on October 2.

