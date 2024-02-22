Where Will The 2024 SAG Awards Take Place? Venue and Location Explored

The anticipation is high as the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards approaches, with Tan France and Elaine Welteroth announced as hosts for the Official Pre-Show. The pre-show will stream live on Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb, 24, 2024, featuring exclusive interviews with nominees and highlighting the best fashion looks of the night.

Venue and Location Details for the SAG Awards

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. The Shrine Auditorium, designated as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is renowned for its landmark status and Moroccan architectural motif. The venue underwent a $15 million renovation in 2002, enhancing its state-of-the-art facilities to provide an unparalleled experience for attendees and viewers alike.

Pre-Show Streaming Information

The Official Pre-Show, hosted by Tan France and Elaine Welteroth, will stream live on Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb 24, 2024. Viewers can tune in to catch all the excitement as nominees are interviewed, fashion trends are showcased, and the star-studded red carpet is unveiled. Additionally, winners for Stunt Ensemble performances in motion pictures and television series will be revealed during the pre-show, offering fans an exclusive glimpse into the industry's finest talents.

As the countdown to the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards begins, the spotlight shines on the iconic Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, where Hollywood's brightest stars will gather to celebrate the outstanding performances of the year. Don't miss out on the action as Tan France and Elaine Welteroth host the Official Pre-Show, streaming live on Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok. Stay tuned for an unforgettable evening filled with glamour, talent, and unforgettable moments at the 2024 SAG Awards.

