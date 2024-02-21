Everything To Know About SAG Awards 2024: Date, Time, Where To Stream Online, And More

The SAG Awards are all set to unravel on the weekend, with the celebrities yet again battling against each other to get their hands on the trophies. The ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and the Expo Hall of Los Angeles on February 24th. Even though the public will look up to some big-budget movies, the nominations themselves have a narrative to tell. From Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, watching who will take most of the awards home will be interesting.

Where To Stream SAG Awards Online?

The broadcast of the SAG Awards has found its home on Netflix. The ceremony will be streamed on February 24th on the OTT platforms after it airs on TBS and TNT. The viewer at home can have their device on at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST. Though the live show will go on for 3 hours, the digital version will have it cut down to 120 minutes. For the pre-awards highlights, including the red carpet presence, the users can tune in at 7 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. PST on TikTok, YouTube, and the OTT site.

ALSO READ: Did Ariana Madix Call Tom Sandoval's Mental Health Struggles 'Annoying' On Vanderpump Rules New Episode? Find Out

Who All Are Nominated For SAG 2024?

The SAG nomination list was led by Oppenheimer and Barbie, who received four nominations each, while Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, and Maestro led a little behind the summer hits. Like the Golden Globes, SAG will honor both the movies and the TV hits. In the category of TV nominations, Succession, The Morning Show, and The Crown could see major wins. At the same time, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso have gained good numbers in the comedy series category. While some major performances are listed, Leonardo DiCaprio and Fantasia Barrino were snubbed from the categories for their performances in Killers of the Flower Moon and The Color Purple, respectively.

Advertisement

Which Celebrity Will Receive The Lifetime Achievement Award?

As per the yearly ritual, one of the celebrities will be honored with a lifetime achievement award. This year, Barbra Streisand will receive the trophy for her brilliant performances in the industry over the years. "She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey," said SAG president Fran Drescher. The SAG Award winners can help predict the upcoming Oscars.

ALSO READ: What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth? Exploring The Celebrity's Wealth and Fortune