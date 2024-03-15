What is Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downy's Two Week Rule That Keeps Their Marriage Going? Find Out

In an exclusive interview with People, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey got candid about their family life. Susan Downey shared that they follow a two-week rule in their family which means that they never keep their family apart for more than 2 weeks at a time.

What is the two-week rule in the Downey family?

Susan shared the secret behind the Downey family being so loving and spending so much time together. “We do have a two-week rule, which often feels too long, but we don't go more than two weeks without seeing each other and the family being together,” she said adding, “Fortunately, we prefer to be a traveling circus when we can be.” Susan, who has been married to actor Robert Downey Jr. for 18 years, shares two children, 12-year-old Exton and 9-year-old Avri with him. The actor also has a 30-year-old son named Indio from a previous marriage.

Susan mentioned that even though RDJ has to travel a lot because of his work, they try to always maintain the ground rule of getting together every two weeks and go with the flow for the rest of it.

“You keep the basic rule of two weeks, and then you don't try and think too far ahead, because so much of what we do is oddly unpredictable. You just never know. Someone might get sick, or there might be a shutdown, or this or that. So you just have to have some basic things in place, and then you have to be willing to flow with the rest of it,” Susan, who is the actor’s producing partner in the company, Team Downey, said about their family dynamic.

Robert Downey Jr. also loves being close with his family

Oscar is not the only thing the Oppenheimer actor has won, as he is also a champion in his family life. The actor loves to dote on his family and reflected on how lucky he feels to be able to have his family around him in the interview. "It just gives me, honestly, something to attach my neurosis to that's positive," he said during the interview with his wife.

Susan on the other hand, pointed out that her schedule as a producer is a lot less busy than her actor husband. “The good news is I'm not in front of the camera, and so as a producer I end up with a little bit more flexibility in terms of location, of where I would need to be. I really admire and have a lot of empathy for couples who both have to be in front of the camera, because you get stuck and you have to make those choices,” she said, talking about how it is much harder for actor couples to find time to spend together as a family. During this interview, she also talked about how involved in their kids’ lives and interests RDJ is.

Robert Downey Jr. won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards. The actor is currently working on a historical black comedy series called The Sympathizer, based on the eponymous Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen, where he plays the role of multiple antagonists. The first episode of the show is coming out on 14th April 2024.

