Royal Expert Claims Kate Middleton 'Desperately Wanted To Marry William' But Was Too Shy For The Role Of Queen

The Photoshop scandal seems to have no end! The picture created speculation about the Princess’s marriage. A royal expert weighed in and talked about Kate’s incompetence at being a potential Queen in the initial days.

As per the source, the Princess was “desperate” to marry Prince William but thought she was too shy for the role of Queen.

Princess Kate is not a 'Show Pony'

The Royal couple met in their freshman year at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. After a year of friendship, they started secretly dating in their second year of college. There were slight hiccups on the way, but the two remained inseparable and wanted to spend their lives together. The Princess was positive about marrying William but second-guessed it because she thought she would be "too shy" to be the Queen of England.

Kate had trouble speaking in public and had to learn it after marrying the Prince. A royal expert says that although Kate loved William, she is not the most natural at this role.

"She's not a natural at this," Shuter said. "She desperately wanted to marry William. She loves him, but she's not a show pony. She's actually quite shy, and she had to be taught how to do public speaking," said the source. The Princess herself has opened up about having trouble speaking in public.

The source also said that she would instead enjoy being an "absentee queen" and being "in the country with her dogs and kids." Was the statement a dig at the Princess amidst scandal or just a candid remark? No one knows!

Will Kate return to public duties this Easter?

An official statement from the Palace in January informed that Kate was undergoing planned abdominal surgery and would be back on duty on Easter. The Princes have since disappeared from the public eye for months, leaving people more curious.

The Princess's return will depend on her health progress and whether she feels ready to return to duty. The Palace has already addressed Kate's absence from her duties and will only give more information if required. If she doesn't return to duty by Easter, the Palace will update her on the situation.