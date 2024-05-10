‘The Nice Big Brother': Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Video Of Son Phoenix Playing With Sister London; See Here

Phoenix, the son of Paris Hilton, genuinely adores his younger sister! Hilton, 43, shared a cute video of his sister London, 5 months old, and Phoenix, 16 months old, playing with her baby bouncer on TikTok on Tuesday, May 7.

In the video, Phoenix grinned and bounced London up and down while the DJ and heiress asked, "Are you the nice big brother?" and added, "Not too hard."

Paris Hilton's sweet moments with her children

Hilton comforted the child, "It's okay, London," as she looked up with a startled expression on her face. "I don't want her to pop out," the actress from Paris in Love, who is married to 43-year-old Carter Reum, stated behind the scenes.

When London bounced too hard, Hilton reassured her oldest child—" That's a baby." She said, "London, are you okay?" while Phoenix laughed and shrieked behind her. Hilton interrupted her sobbing, saying, "She's scared, honey, no, no, no."

Hilton reassured London about her older brother, "It's okay, he's just excited," before declaring her love for her children. She spoke to her daughter, "Love you, London," and to Phoenix, "I love you." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The caption on Hilton's photo said, "Baby P sometimes gets a little too excited around his lil sis," with Adrián Berenguer's Little Things playing in the background.

Advertisement

Paris Hilton's family updates

Hilton frequently updates her social media with family photos. She posted a cute video of London on TikTok on May 2, featuring the child sleeping on her back and donning a unicorn onesie. Hilton captioned the photo, "My little cutie patootie London."

The latest video was released after Hilton revealed to PEOPLE last month the first official images of her kid. "With Mother's Day around the corner, I couldn't resist introducing the world to my baby girl London and sharing these precious moments of our family together," she stated.

Advertisement

She expressed her gratitude to be married to her soulmate and to have their lovely family, emphasizing that Phoenix and London are her world. Her life now feels complete, and they form an unbeatable team.