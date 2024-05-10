Bravo TV Drops Misconduct Investigation Against Andy Cohen; Says Allegations Were Found To Be Unsubstantiated

Bravo has concluded its external investigation into Andy Cohen following several allegations of misconduct. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the network stated: “The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated.”

Meanwhile, Cohen's popular talk show, Watch What Happens Live, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, has also been renewed through 2025.

What went wrong with Andy Cohan?

Several former Bravo stars, including Brandi Glanville, Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes, and Leah McSweeney, have accused Andy Cohen of inappropriate behavior. The allegations against the Bravo executive range from sexual harassment and discrimination to fostering an environment where reality TV stars are pressured to consume alcohol and other substances in exchange for favorable treatment and editing.

In February, former The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit alleging that "Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse." However, a rep for Cohen later replied, saying the allegations were entirely false, and Cohen received support from numerous sources, including Lisa Vanderpump, a former Real Housewife who stars in and executive produces Vanderpump Rules.

Andy Cohan talks about his thought on the allegations

On May 8, Andy Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter that the claims were hurtful while speaking out about the allegations he's faced as of late.

Being a target is certainly not enjoyable, he admitted. "However, I have no regrets about how I've handled everything. In my opinion, every experience in life shapes the next. That's my perspective on all this. I know the truth, and I know how I've behaved, so I walk with confidence every day."

Furthermore, Cohen said he is incredibly proud and fortunate to have had some close relationships in his 20 years of career at Bravo as he noted that he believes “most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform."

