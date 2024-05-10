Who Is Breckin Meyer? Everything To Know About Actor and Comedian as He Makes Relationship Official With Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo

American actor Breckin Meyer and late comedian Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, are creating headlines as they recently made their relationship public. Rizzo recently took to Instagram to share a post featuring a picture of them as she penned a birthday wish for her new boyfriend, Meyer, who recently turned 50.

She was previously married to Saget, with whom she tied the knot in 2018, until his untimely death on January 9, 2022, at age 65, left his fans in shock. Here's everything we know about Rizzo's new boyfriend, whom she began dating two years after her late husband's demise.

All about Breckin Meyer's early film career

Breckin Meyer, who recently turned 50, is a celebrated American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. Born on May 7, 1974, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Meyer began his acting journey at a young age, making his screen debut in 1991 by starring in Rachel Talalay-directed slasher film Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare.

The actor went to elementary school with actress Drew Barrymore. According to reports, Barrymore was the one who introduced him to her agent, after which Meyer stepped into the industry and began doing commercials.

The actor landed his first breakthrough role on the silver screen in the hit teen comedy movie Clueless (1995), and from this point on, there was no turning back. Since then, he has appeared in many critically acclaimed projects and television shows, receiving top accolades. In his decades-long career, the actor has had the perks of working with many highly acclaimed directors and co-stars in multi-genre films like The Craft (1996), Road Trip (2000), Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009), and Rat Race (2001).

Exploring Breckin Meyer's dating history

The Clueless movie actor has successfully established himself as a top-notch star in the entertainment industry, showcasing his multiple talents. In addition to his extraordinary career, Meyer's dating life has been a hot topic of discussion recently ever since he and Kelly Rizzo went public with their relationship.

He was previously married to screenwriter-film director Deborah Kaplan. The former pair tied the knot on October 14, 2001, and after staying married for more than a decade, they announced their divorce in 2014. During their relationship, they welcomed two daughters: Clover Meyer and Caitlin Willow Meyer.

Meyer is one of the actors who keep their private life away from the public. In late 2017, The Craft movie star began dating actress Linsey Michelle Godfrey. However, sadly, after dating for nearly three years, Godfrey and Meyer called it quits in 2020.

In December 2018, speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Godfrey recalled their first meeting. When asked how she met the actor, the Baby Obsession starrer said, "It’s such a stupid way that we met. We actually met on the old Internet. It was just an app. There’s an app for people in our industry for dating, and we met that way."

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo makes her relationship Insta-official with Breckin Meyer

After the untimely death of late legendary comedian Bob Saget at age 65 on January 9, 2022, his wife Kelly Rizzo is currently dating Hollywood star Breckin Meyer. On May 7, 2024, the Fablife series actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish note for her new boyfriend, Meyer, who recently turned 50. Her recent IG post confirmed their relationship as the duo goes public with their ongoing romance.

Sharing a selfie with the actor at the F1 Grand Prix Miami, Rizzo penned a sweet note wishing the star, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful. You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today!”

Kelly Rizzo first stepped out in public with Meyer as the duo attended the charity event for Janie's Fund by Steven Tyler for abuse victims on February 4, 2024. Speaking about her appearance with her new beau, the 44-year-old actress previously told E! News, “It took a while,” adding“ to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'”

In the past, Kelly Rizzo has constantly thanked Bob Saget's fans for showing love and support towards her as, on several occasions, the actress has expressed her thoughts on how she's learning to overcome the grief after her husband's tragic demise.

