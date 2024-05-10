'A Knife In The Heart': Corey Feldman Reflects On His 'Shocking' Experience With Barbara Walters On The View

Barbara Walters really left a big mark on Corey Feldman. Corey, who's 52 now, talked about why a particular time he was on The View in October 2013 sticks with him so much. Barbara basically accused him of hurting the entertainment world by speaking up about child abusers. Corey says it felt, It was like a knife in the heart. He was stunned that someone he respected and admired could be so out of touch and just plain wrong.

When Corey Feldman went on the talk show, he was talking about his book Coreyography. In that book, he wrote about how he and another child star, Corey Haim, said they were sexually assaulted by people in the entertainment industry.

In a clip that's been brought up again, Corey Feldman told Walters and her co-hosts that there were people who did bad things to both him and Corey Haim. These people are still working in the entertainment industry, and they're really rich and powerful. He said they didn't want him talking about what he was saying at that moment.

After Walters asked Feldman if the powerful people were pedophiles and still in the industry, he said yes and offered advice about entering the industry. Then, Walters looked at him and said, "You're damaging an entire industry." He replied, "I'm sorry. I'm not trying to. I'm just trying to say that it's a very important, serious topic." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Walters never apologized to Corey

The Masked Singer contestant told Entertainment Weekly that Walters never apologized to him before she died on December 30, 2022, at age 93. Feldman mentioned that he never received an apology. The only apologies he ever received were from a few Twitter followers who expressed regret on behalf of Walters for not acknowledging him or apologizing.

He shared with that outlet that he's still hoping that one day, his voice, Corey's voice, and the voices of all the victims he witnessed during his childhood will be heard. He wants them to have a chance to come forward and seek justice.

Corey Feldman's hope for change and justice

Feldman also mentioned that hearing fellow child stars speak out about their experiences in projects like the recent docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV gives him hope for the future. He said, Tides seem to be changing, and the tides seemed to be turning. Hopefully, maybe one day somebody will care enough to help him get his story told properly.

He also emphasized, If someone anyone knows has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

ALSO READ: The Masked Singer Unveils Celebrities Behind The Seal And Beets: Here's Who's Behind The Disguises