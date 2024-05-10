'I Was Starstruck': Why Tom Selleck Nearly Declined A Dance With Princess Diana During 1985 White House Dinner

Getting a chance to meet a princess is one in a million, and an opportunity to dance with her is where people give up their dreams. However, it is a bit different in Tom Selleck’s case. The actor was one of the only three actors on the personal guest list of Princess Diana.

Well, to know what happened next, scroll down and feel the shoes tapping on the floor of the White House.

Tom Selleck recalls the 1985 White House Dinner

After completing his adventure in Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck is coming forth with his memoir You Never Know. Discussing a part of his journey mentioned within the pages of the book, the Three Men and a Baby actor spilled a few beans about the moment he shared with the royal and the beautiful Princess Diana, on Town & Country.

During his interview, Selleck recalled the 1985 White House Dinner.

He spoke about the time when he was busy filming Magnum, P.I. and when his publicist approached him to say, "'Look, this is Princess Diana's personal guest list and there's only three actors on it: you, Clint Eastwood and John Travolta.'"

He has mentioned in his memoir that as he took part in the dinner, he along with Clint Eastwood tried to maintain a low profile, while Travolta was seen enjoying his dance with the princess.

As per USA Today, the Friends actor has mentioned in his memoir, "We slipped away from all the dancers and moved to a spot slightly around the corner."

While further mentioning that John Travolta and “Princess Di were dancing to an up-tempo number and rocking out," he recalls that the other people around had “stopped dancing and formed a circle around them, clapping their hands."

When the two were just about to begin with their second dance, a British woman came to Selleck urging him to ask the Princess for a dance before Travolta and Princess’ dance could "start rumors."

“'I'M NOT CUTTING IN ON JOHN TRAVOLTA!' was my reply, probably in too loud a voice. She was not pleased," he wrote, while also mentioning that the lady had again asked him to “step in and replace him."

Although The Shadow Riders actor didn't cut in during their second dance, he made a move, when Travolta and Princess were about to hit the floor for the third time.

As the actor has mentioned, Princess Diana, "was lovely, and there was a very shy quality about her in spite of her being well-schooled in the art of conversation."

He further went on to say during his interview, "Oh yeah, I was starstruck."

Tom Selleck about his dance with Princess Diana

Recalling the dance he shared with Princess Diana, Tom Selleck stated to the outlet that he had apologized for the dance he had performed with Princess Diana while also mentioning that he had "skipped cotillion" during his dance schooling.

He even stated that all the moves he did on the floor were like “box step,” the ones that everyone “did in high school dances, a box step and a dip."

While he shared a good time with Princess Diana, his wife, Jillie Mack, who was too present during the grand dinner, got a chance to dance with then Prince Charles, Tom Selleck told Town & Country.

