Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy Is Available For Digital Streaming In Just 19 Days Of Its Theatrical Release; Here's Why

The Fall Guy was anticipated to be a 2024 summer blockbuster, but the box office completely flipped its case. Despite having the perfect marketing campaign and the stars of Oppenheimer and Barbie, the film couldn’t attract a large number of moviegoers.

The film is already available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime Video, highlighting the diminishing window of theatrical runs. What could this mean for the future of cinema?

What impact could The Fall Guy’s early digital release have?

The action romantic comedy starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling projected a $30-$40 million opening weekend collection. To the creators’ disappointment, the weekend’s underwhelming collection landed at $27.7 million domestically.

It also did not have an impactful word-of-mouth and only managed to make $127 million worldwide in two weeks. Universal’s decision to release the film digitally could make things worse for its theatrical run. Access to the movie on the streaming platform makes it convenient for the interested audience and reduces the box office collection. The Fall Guy had a $130 million budget, excluding promotional and marketing expenses.

The exclusivity of theatres is slowly fading! Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, starring Zendaya, went for the same strategy. The film was released less than a month ago and is available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime.

Why did Universal give the green light to an early digital release?

The film's underwhelming performance was the primary reason for its early release. Once it became clear that The Fall Guy struggled to break even, the studio devised a new strategy to make money from it. Universal did not have a record for early streaming. For example, the box office phenomenon Oppenheimer hit PVOD services 123 days after its theatrical debut, and The Super Mario Bros. was available within 40 days of its release.

Other films, like Trolls Band Together and Migration, hit the streaming platform after a 32-day run at the theatres. The Fall Guy might hold the record for the shortest period between theatrical and digital releases.