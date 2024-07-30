Deadpool & Wolverine features so many cameos that even lead actor Ryan Reynolds seemed to be having problems keeping up with them all. Yes, just like Ryan Reynolds, many of us have now learned that Tom Holland's brother Harry Holland is a part of MCU's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Tom Holland's brother Harry plays a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Stunt coordinator and assistant director George Cottle revealed on his Instagram stories on Monday that Harry Holland is a part of numerous cameos but has a small role in the film. He wrote in his stories, "When [Shawn Levy] and [Ryan Reynolds] set the bar so f’ing high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!!” Cottle wrote on his Instagram story. “It may not [be] the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!!”

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Harry Holland's cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Furthermore, Cottle shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Harry Holland, who portrayed a different version of Deadpool in the superhero threequel. He wrote to Harry Holland, saying, "You smashed it, my friend," and included the hashtag #Haroldpool. Harry reshared Cottle's image and wrote, "Lots of cameos in Deadpool." However, after reading Cottle's post Ryan Reynold reposted it and wrote, "This is how I find out? You tell me?

When does Harry Holland appear in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Haroldpool, aka Harry, makes an appearance during the epic third-act battle scene of Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as the titular antiheroes. Haroldpool makes an appearance as they battle their way through the Deadpool Corps, an army of alternate-reality variations of the Merc with a Mouth.

Harry Holland was previously featured in a Marvel movie, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which starred his brother Tom Holland in the lead role. He portrayed a bicycle thief, but his appearance was included in Spider-Man: No Way Home—The More Fun Stuff Version, even though it wasn't in the final movie.

There are several cameos in the Deadpool Corps, including Blake Lively, Reynolds' spouse, voice-acting as Lady Deadpool; Matthew McConaughey as Cowboy Deadpool; Inez, Reynold's 7-year-old daughter, voice-acting as Kidpool; and Nathan Fillion as the voice of the zombie floating head Headpool.

