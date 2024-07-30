Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Are Committed To Their Marriage And Parenthood; Source Claims

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are, reportedly, totally prepared for parenthood as they inch closer towards welcoming their first child.

The couple is expecting their first child together, as announced in May. They got married in 2018 and recently renewed their vows on their wedding anniversary. They have been enjoying each other’s company as they get ready to become mom and dad.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are a committed couple

According to People, a source close to the singer revealed that the couple wants to be good parents since they are already planning for the big day. This commitment is seen in how much they treasure their marriage as well as parenthood.

The outlet's source claimed, "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival, and it's very cute. They are super committed to their marriage, but also to being the best parents possible."

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber recently shocked many people with her statements during an interview in W Magazine about not being close enough with her family at present. While she loves reflecting on her childhood, the Rhode founder, aged 27 years, admitted being independent during this phase of her life.

The outlet's source claimed that Hailey is very protective of her expanding family, while Justin finds solace within them.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber overcome challenges ahead of parenthood

The music industry presents trust issues for Justin, whose friends’ circle is small because of previous broken commitments. She has been a constant source of support, serving as his rock and someone he knows will always be there for him.

Described by the magazine's insiders as level headed despite growing up with a famous last name, Hailey helped keep Justin on an even keel over time. Her family background speaks volumes about how she became herself. The source said about Hailey, "She's been a grounding force for Justin. Her family is who they are, but she always wanted her own identity."

Hailey’s journey has not been so simple, especially when it comes to keeping her individuality within such a high-profile marriage, but she worked hard at finding it and is dedicated to being hands-on parents.

They’ve both had public struggles with mental health, which gave them strength, reportedly, through prayer according to their shared Christian beliefs.

Overcoming a number of unexpected hurdles, such as Hailey’s mini-stroke in 2022 and Justin’s diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome that caused him to cancel his tour during the same year, has now got the couple even more excited about the next chapter of their lives. Those closest friends to the couple reportedly think they will be incredible parents.

