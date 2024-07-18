Ryan Reynolds Reflects On Why He ‘Let Go’ His Salary For Tim Miller's Deadpool: ‘It Was A Lesson…’

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he gave up his salary for Tim Miller's 2016 film Deadpool. Reynolds shared that he initially never imagined that the film would become this successful. However, the actor fought hard for this project and refused his paycheck to put the movie back on screen. Read on further to know more details!



Did Ryan Reynolds give up his salary for Deadpool?

Ryan Reynolds is making headlines for his upcoming superhero movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he teamed up with his longtime friend and actor Hugh Jackman. The actor recently spoke with The New York Times and revealed that to keep his co-screenwriters on the set of his 2016 superhero film Deadpool, he paid them from his remaining salary.

Reynolds told the outlet, "No part of me was thinking when ‘Deadpool’ was finally greenlit that this would be a success." He added he "let go" his salary to make sure the movie could happen, noting that they didn't allow his co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so he used his "little" salary to pay them to be there with him so that they could "form a de facto writers room.”

The actor mentioned that making the project was "a lesson in a couple of senses." He believes that "too much time and money" are the "great enemies of creativity," noting they had neither money nor time for Deadpool. Reynolds said so they focused more on developing the characters than on "spectacle," explaining, which is " little harder" to execute in a comic-book movie.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Teases Future Project With Deadpool & Wolverine Co-star Hugh Jackman: 'We Have One We're Looking...'

Deadpool screenwriters reveal they worked with Ryan Reynolds on the script for 'six years'

The Deadpool co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who had collaborated with the movie's lead actor Ryan Reynolds on the project, revealed in 2016 that the script took about "six years" to develop.

On the episode of AMC’s Geeking Out, they said that Reynolds wanted them on set because they had worked on the project together for so long. However, Reese and Wernick said that "Fox wouldn’t pay" for them to be on set, noting, "Ryan Reynolds paid out of his own money, out of his own pocket.”

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy's upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. The film stars Hugh Jackman (Logan Howlett / Wolverine), Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson / Deadpool), Aaron Stanford, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Leslie Uggams, among other talented actors.