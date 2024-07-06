Ryan Reynolds Teases Future Project With Deadpool & Wolverine Co-star Hugh Jackman: 'We Have One We're Looking...'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are all set to entertain fans as they reunite for their upcoming superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Ahead of their latest movie release, Reynolds recently revealed that he and his co-star Jackman are already looking to work again on another project "soon."

The actor hinted at their future collaboration plans, noting that their working relationship is like any 'successful' partnership, and they are 'always rooting' for each other. Read on further to know more details!

Ryan Reynolds reveals his plans to work again with Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds opened up about his upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he starred alongside his friend and co-star Hugh Jackman. During his candid conversation with the outlet, Reynolds teased his future collaboration plans with the Logan movie actor.

Reynolds and Jackman's friendship goes way back, and the two often gushed about each other in their respective interviews. The outlet noted that he mentioned that they're already planning to collaborate on something that isn't about "superheroes." Speaking about their potential next project, The Proposal actor told the outlet, "We have one we're looking to do soon."

He then shared his thoughts on their creative partnership. The actor said, "I would say that [ours] is like any relationship that is successful and works: It's that two parties are rooting for each other."

Reynolds mentioned that he is always there to support Hugh Jackman to "score and win," noting that he knows the "infinite nuance of his heart" and "who he is." The actor emphasized that Jackman isn't just "worth rooting for"; he's someone who's "impossible not to root for."

Ryan Reynolds says he and Hugh Jackman 'rely' on each other for genuine advice

In May of this year, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman revealed in the cover story of People magazine that they both "rely" on each other for the "real kind of advice." Jackman shared that over the years, especially in the last "five to ten years," he and Reynolds have spent more time together going for walks, noting that because he's an "unbelievable listener."

The Wolverine star said that they both can tell each other anything, noting that he believes that if he tells him anything, he won't be "judging him." The Green Lantern actor agreed with his statement. He said, “I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage,” adding, “I am genuinely rooting for you all the time. I want you to win."

Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson / Deadpool), Emma Corrin, Hugh Jackman (Logan Howlett / Wolverine), Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Leslie Uggams, among more talented actors.

