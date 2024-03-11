She's My Ultimate Actress': Lily Gladstone Reveals How She Was 'Really Upset' Over Cate Blanchett Not Winning An Oscar For Elizabeth

Lily Gladstone recently told PEOPLE magazine that she was disappointed when the Cate Blanchett didn’t win the Academy Award for best actress for her role as Elizabeth I in the 1998 biographical period drama, Elizabeth.

In an exclusive interview for PEOPLE's annual Oscar portfolio, Lily Gladstone opened up about how she was disappointed when Cate Blanchett lost the Best Actress race at the 1999 Academy Awards, when she was nominated for the biographical period drama Elizabeth.

"I've idolized Cate Blanchett since I was a teenager. When ... she was up for Elizabeth at the Oscars and didn't win, I remember just being really, really upset about that," Gladstone said. "She's my ultimate actress. I think she's the great talent of this generation."

Blanchett, whom Gladstone also describes as having been very kind to her on occasions when they have met, was nominated that year alongside Fernanda Montenegro, Meryl Streep, Emily Watson and Gwyneth Paltrow, who won for her role as Viola de Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love.

Amid the awards show circuit these past few months, Gladstone said she has ran into Blanchett several times. "She goes out of her way to support the film," Gladstone adds, referring to Killers of the Flower Moon, for which she is nominated for Best Actress.

Gladstone further revealed that Blanchett has advised her by stating, "Her big tip was to keep up on your adaptogenic mushrooms through this whole period, which is great advice. That is a very quick, easy, self-care ritual that I can adapt, coming from one of the most brilliant actors alive."

At this year's ceremony, Gladstone is nominated in her cateogry alongside Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone. In Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone portrays Mollie Burkhart, a real-life woman who was a member of the Osage Nation.

About the movie, Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a 1998 British biographical period drama film directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Michael Hirst. It stars Cate Blanchett in the title role of Elizabeth I of England, with Geoffrey Rush, Christopher Eccleston, Joseph Fiennes, John Gielgud, and Richard Attenborough in supporting roles.

The film is based on the early years of Elizabeth's reign, where she is elevated to the throne after the death of her half-sister Mary I, who had imprisoned her. As she establishes herself on the throne, she faces plots and threats to take her down.

Elizabeth premiered at the 55th Venice International Film Festival on 8 September 1998 and was theatrically released in the United Kingdom on 23 October. The film became a critical and commercial success. Reviewers praised Kapur's direction, costume design, production values and most notably Blanchett's titular performance, bringing her to international recognition, while the film grossed $82 million against its $30 million budget.

The film received three nominations at the 56th Golden Globe Awards, including for the Best Motion Picture – Drama, with Blanchett winning Best Actress. It received twelve nominations at the 52nd British Academy Film Awards, winning five awards, including Outstanding British Film, and Best Actress (for Blanchett).

At the 71st Academy Awards, it received seven nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Actress (for Blanchett), winning Best Makeup. In 2007, Blanchett and Rush reprised their roles in Kapur's follow-up film Elizabeth: The Golden Age, which covers the later part of Elizabeth's reign.

Elizabeth premiered in September 1998 at the Venice Film Festival; it was also shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. It premiered in London on 2 October 1998 and it premiered in the United States on 13 October 1998. It opened in the United Kingdom on 23 October 1998 and opened in limited release in the United States in nine cinemas on 6 November 1998, grossing $275,131.

Its widest release in the United States and Canada was in 624 cinemas, and its largest weekend gross throughout its run in cinemas in the US and Canada was $3.8 million in 516 cinemas, ranking No.9 at the box office. Elizabeth went on to gross $30 million in the United States and Canada, and a total of $82 million worldwide.

The film was well received by critics. It holds an approval rating of 83% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes based on 65 reviews, with an average score of 7.40/10.

