'Seen This Movie Way More Recently': Anne Hathaway Admits To Not Watching Devil Wears Prada For Over 'Two Decades'

Anne Hathaway has recently revealed that she hasn't watched her popular movie, The Devil Wears Prada, for over a decade.

The Princess Diaries actress said in a recent clip shared by Vanity Fair that, "Just so you understand, all of you have seen this movie way more recently than I have," she added, "It's been, if not over a decade, maybe two decades, since I've seen this movie, so this is amazing."

The Devil Wears Prada is a global hit movie where Anne Hathaway played the pivotal role of Andy Sachs, a recent college graduate who landed a job at a prestigious fashion magazine Runway. Andy Sachs works alongside Emily Blunt's character Emily. She navigates the challenges of working in the fashion world, working under the intimidating editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep.

The film showcases Andy's transformation as she learns the ropes of the fashion industry while dealing with demanding tasks and personal challenges. Hathaway's portrayal of Andy received widespread acclaim, contributing to the film's success and earning her recognition as one of Hollywood's leading actresses.

She shared her surprise at seeing a scene from the film again, recalling her role as Andy alongside Emily Blunt Meryl Streep.

Emily Blunt on filming the Devil Wears Prada sequel

While fans have wondered about a sequel, Emily Blunt mentioned in the Happy Sad Confused podcast previously that the cast feels satisfied with the original film. She said, “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay.”

Blunt also revealed about Meryl Streep's joke in 2012 interview. The Oppenheimer actress said, “And I think – didn’t Meryl say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f---ing weight,’ "

According to Elle, Streep said at the time, "Sure, I mean, I'd have to lose the f---ing weight, but I would do that, yeah,"

Despite uncertainty about a sequel, the cast has reunited multiple times since the movie's premiere, including at awards shows. Hathaway and Blunt have fondly reminisced about their time on set and expressed interest in working together again, with Hathaway hoping for another chance to collaborate with Streep.

