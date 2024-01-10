Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating? See if they are just 'good friends' or something more

Meryl Streep and Marin Short were seen sitting together on Golden Globes night as they were both nominated for the award for their roles in the hit series Only Murders in the Building. Meryl, who has been separated from her husband for six years now, was seen being pretty cozy with her OMITB co-star, and people have been speculating about the connection between the two.

What did the internet say about Martin Short and Meryl Streep?

Both Martin Short and Meryl Streep are beloved actors that people have been shipping hard for some time now, especially after their Golden Globes appearance. Martin plays the role of Oliver in Only Murders in the Buildings. In the third season of the show, Streep joined the cast as Loretta, and their characters had a sweet romance in the show.

Seeing how adorable they are together on screen, fans could not help but swoon over the possibility of them being together in real life. They took to social media platforms to voice their delight. One fan wrote on X saying, "My first tweet of the year is dedicated to the rumor that Meryl Streep and Martin Short may be an item.If the rumor is true, I am not prepared for it. It's as if the comedy and drama masks themselves were merging.I adore them both and wish them well in any predicament."

One of the other X user posts called the duo their roman empire, while another said, "Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating… because if that's true… that's like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft…"

People in the comments have also voiced their eagerness to know about the truth and most of them are wishing for the rumors to be true. But as it turns out, the rumors started a long time before the Golden Globes night as user @/amateurgourmet on X posted “I heard a rumor that Meryl Streep and Martin Short are dating” while reposting another user’s post. There has also been a reddit thread about the matter which started back in December.

So are the rumors true?

Unfortunately for the fans and the shippers, the rumor is not true. Even though the two of them have never made any explicit comments about the nature of their relationship, a rep for Martin Short confirmed that they were friends. The rep told The Messenger that, “They are just very good friends, nothing more.” when asked about the matter.

Martin Short lost his wife Nancy Dolman in 2010, and he has three children with her. The Devil Wears Prada actor on the other hand, has been quietly separated from Don Gummer for over six years now, though the two have chosen to remain married. The two of them have four children together.

Streep and the Father of the Bride actor are unfortunately not together, but people are glad that the two of them are such great friends. The actors have phenomenal chemistry together, as was seen in Only Murders in the Building season 3. The fans of the show are hoping that Streep will return to the show for its 4th season but there have been no confirmations yet.

