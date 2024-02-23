Will The Devil Wears Prada Cast Reunite For 2024 SAG Awards? Find Out

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who starred in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada, will reunite at the event to present an award together, the SAG Awards revealed Thursday.

The reunion comes nearly 18 years after the release of the iconic film based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name. Streep, Hathaway and Blunt headlined with Stanley Tucci in the film, which follows Hathaway’s character navigating the fashion industry and her powerful boss Miranda Priestley.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, the trio of stars who fronted director David Frankel's irresistibly entertaining 2006 comedy hit, The Devil Wears Prada, will reunite on stage as presenters at Saturday's 2024 SAG Awards, it was announced Thursday.

Streep received a SAG Award nomination 17 years ago for her role as Miranda Priestly in the film, inspired by Lauren Weisberger's novel. Hathaway played Andy, a journalist who takes on the role of Priestly's assistant despite lacking fashion sense. The film, nominated for two Oscars for costume design and performance by Streep, was a groundbreaking achievement in breaking down gendered lines in Hollywood, grossing $327 million worldwide and becoming a modern classic.

"Because they'd given us such straitened circumstances to make the film with a smaller budget, this opened up and said that a 'chick flick' can be a huge hit with a broad audience. This is the first movie [where] men have come up to me and said, 'I know how you felt; I have a company, and nobody understands me. It's really hard,'" Streep exclusively told EW in 2021 as part of our 15-year anniversary oral history reunion with the cast and crew. "It's the hardest thing in the world for a man to feel his way through to the protagonist of the film if it's a woman."

Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt who's nominated this year for her supporting work in Oppenheimer — will appear at the SAG-AFTRA union's annual awards show in front of a crowd of A-list film and TV stars at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall for the ceremony's first streaming show on Netflix's main platform.

What was Devil Wears Prada about?

The Devil Wears Prada is a 2006 American comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. The screenplay, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. Meryl Streep stars as Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion magazine editor, with Anne Hathaway as Andrea "Andy" Sachs, a college graduate who goes to New York City and lands a job as Priestly's co-assistant. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci co-star as co-assistant Emily Charlton and art director Nigel Kipling, respectively. Simon Baker and Adrian Grenier play pivotal supporting roles.

In the movie, Andrea Sachs, a recent graduate from Northwestern University, is hired as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Despite her unfamiliarity with the fashion industry, Andy plans to endure Miranda's demands and humiliating treatment for one year to secure a journalism-focused job.

Andy struggles with her job and fits in poorly with her gossipy co-workers, particularly Emily Charlton. After a dress trial meeting, Andy seeks help from Nigel, the art director at Runway, to learn about the fashion industry. Andy's commitment and appearance change Miranda's perception of her, leading to more responsibility and complicated tasks. Andy gradually outperforms Emily, who is obsessed with attending Paris Fashion Week and attempting dangerous diets.

When Emily forgets important details at a charity benefit, Andy saves her from embarrassment. Miranda chooses Andy to be her assistant at the event instead of Emily. Emily is hit by a car, and Andy informs her of Miranda's change, which angers Emily. Andy's boyfriend, Nate, is angered that Andy has become what she once ridiculed, leading to their breakup.

In Paris, Miranda announces her husband's divorce and Nigel accepts a job as creative director with James Holt. She spends the night with Christian Thompson, who informs her that Jacqueline Follet will replace Miranda as editor of Runway. Andy warns Miranda, but she dismisses her.

Later, Miranda announces Jacqueline as Holt's new creative director, leaving Andy and Nigel stunned. She reveals she knew about the plot and sacrificed Nigel to keep her job. Andy leaves without saying goodbye to Miranda. Later, Andy meets Nate, who offers her a new job as a sous-chef in Boston. She has an interview at a major New York publication company, where the editor tells her that Andy would be an idiot not to hire her.

After getting the job, Andy calls Emily and reconciles with her by offering her the clothes she obtained in Paris. While passing the Runway office building, Andy makes eye contact with Miranda and waves at her. She does not acknowledge her, but smiles to herself once she is seated in her car.

