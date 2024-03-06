Was Martin Short 'Nervous' To Work With Meryl Streep On Only Murders In The Building? Actor Reveals

The comedy-drama special-Only Murders In The Building, has prominent names like Selena Gomez to look forward to. After two successful seasons, the show had been renewed for a third. It is all about investigating true crimes inside a building where anyone can be the killer. Meryl Streep has joined the third season as Short’s love interest. Is that making Martin Short nervous? Let’s find out.

Was Martin Short nervous to work with Meryl Streep on Only Murders In The Building season 3?

Yes. Acting next to an Oscar actress would never be easy. In a For Your Consideration panel last week, the cast members like Streep, Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and others discussed the upcoming season as per The Hollywood Reporter. The 74-year-old was thrilled to tell everyone how she landed the role and that is when Short expressed his nervousness. The 73-year-old Short said, “It was one of the great thrills of my life,” he also added, “The first day of shooting — which was rare, because I’m not brand-new — I was driving to work and I thought, ‘I’m nervous today. I’m working with Meryl Streep.’”

It was interesting to see that even Meryl Streep was nervous.

Was Meryl Streep nervous for shooting the third season of Only Murders In The Building ?

Yes. The 74-year-old was very nervous too. But this was not about her co-stars. It was about her role and whether she could do justice to it. She said, “I just said, ‘I can’t do it,’ and I was s---ty, really bad in the beginning and I thought, ‘It’s because you’re nervous.” She also added how it all got down and was great once people “left the room”

Streep wanted Selena to sing and not herself. There were more insights on the roles and the plot of the upcoming season. As we all wait for Only Murders In the Building season 3, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

