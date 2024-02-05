Grammy Awards 2024: Wittiest Trevor Noah Jokes That Landed Perfectly ft Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep And Jeffrey Epstein

In his fourth consecutive year as the host of the Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah brought his signature humor, wit, and charm to the stage, creating unforgettable moments with his playful jabs and lighthearted banter. Let's take a look at some of the best jokes that had the audience in stitches during the 2024 Grammy Awards. Here are some of the wittiest and most memorable jabs that Trevor Noah made!

Praising Taylor on how she boosts economy

As Taylor Swift entered the Crypto.com Arena, Noah humorously remarked, "Are you seeing what's happening right now? As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves." This playful jab referenced recent reports about Swift's impact on the economy, turning the moment into a hilarious commentary on her widespread influence.

Jab at Taylor's NFL shots

Noah didn't shy away from addressing the recent controversy surrounding NFL fans complaining about cameras cutting to Taylor Swift during games featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. With a cheeky smile, Noah defended Swift, saying, "I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live!"

He then promised a humorous retaliation, vowing to cut the cameras to NFL players every time Swift was mentioned, delivering the punchline with a cut to Terry Crews.

Honoring Meryl Streep in Sarcasm

Welcoming Meryl Streep to her seat, Noah couldn't resist a quip, "This moment right here — you know what that means? It means the Grammys is gonna win an Oscar. Yeah. I don't know how, but we just did it." This light-hearted comment added a touch of Hollywood humor, acknowledging Streep's iconic status and playfully blurring the lines between award shows.

Another Taylor Jab!

Introducing Swift's performance, Noah playfully admitted, "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the woman who makes me feel like I need to get my life together: Taylor Swift." This self-deprecating remark added a personal touch, as Noah acknowledged the power of Swift's music to inspire introspection.

Jeffrey Epstein Joke

In a sharp and timely turn, Noah injected a bit of political satire, declaring that the Grammy Awards were for everyone "not on Jeffrey Epstein's list." The unexpected reference garnered laughs and showcased Noah's ability to infuse humor into current events

This concludes the list of some of the most memorable jokes that Trevor Noah cracked on the Grammy stage! Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

