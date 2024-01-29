Why Did Jamie Dornan Go Into Hiding After Fifty Shades Of Grey Release? Actor Reveals

Fifty Shades of Grey is a film which has a strange sort of place in our collective pop-culture. These films which were based on a novel that started as a trashy Twilight fanfiction were a huge hit and made their stars a household name. But they also proved to be detrimental for them as revealed by Jamie Dornan, whose mental health took a toll after the reviews for the first film came out.

Why did Jamie Dornan go into hiding after Fifty Shades of Grey?

Jamie Dornan faced some intense backlash for his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey series which were not very warmly received by the critics. The film’s were universally panned despite their commercial popularity and the actors of the film Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson got significant flak for their roles.

The matter was not helped as Jamie Dornan was coming off of a very successful and critically acclaimed role in The Fall, which even got him a Bafta nomination. The backlash for his role in Fifty Shades series was detrimental to his self image as an artist as well which made him take shelter away from all the noise surrounding his famous role.

“I was coming off the back of career-altering reviews for The Fall and Bafta nominations and all of this sort of madness … and then I was brought to just ridicule, almost,” Dornan told in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

Thankfully, his director from the film, Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson came to his rescue and allowed Dornan and his family to stay in their empty house in the countryside to deal with all the noise.

Jamie Dornan’s eerily similar dilemma to Robert Pattinson

One thing to note about the Fifty Shades of Grey series is its origins which came from the Twilight series. And this shared legacy doesn’t just limit itself to the source material of the films but also the treatment that was meted out to the actors of both these successful franchises.

Just like Jamie Dornan, Robert Pattinson also faced intense criticism for his role in the Twilight series. He was often called a wooden performer who was just a pretty face and wasn’t a very good actor. But The Batman actor proved his critics wrong with several acclaimed performances in Independent films and then even landing some blockbuster films with directors like Christopher Nolan and Matt Reeves.

Jamie Dornan too was able to carve a respectable career for himself with starring roles in films like Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast which was critically acclaimed and even earned Oscar buzz. Both these actors were able to rise from the shadows of their much-aligned roles and were able to gain critical acclaim with their choices after their successful franchises ended.

