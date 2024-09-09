Sandra Oh Wins Her First Ever Emmy For Quiz Lady In THIS Category After 14 Nominations Over The Years

Sandra Oh can easily be classified as one of the most prominent TV veterans thanks to her stints in Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve, and more. But did you know that it took the actress 14 nominations before her contribution to the small screen was recognized by the TV Academy? Oh won the Creative Arts Emmy Award on Sunday, September 8, for producing Quiz Lady alongside co-star and producer Awkwafina, as well as the movie’s writer and producer, Jen D’Angelo.

The duo, who accepted the shared prize on night two of the event in Oh's absence (as she was in Canada), were astonished to learn from a reporter that she had never been awarded a TV Academy honor before.

Quiz Lady stars Awkwafina and Oh as estranged sisters who work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debt. Speaking of the film in a June interview with the LA Times, Oh said the flick was exactly what she was looking for: a broad comedy with Asian characters who weren’t rich and famous but belonged to the working class with real-world problems like divorced parents and a family that hasn’t been in touch and isn’t close. Speaking both as an actress starring in the film and as a producer, Oh said that an exploration like this was important to the entire Quiz Lady team.

The film, which also stars Will Ferrell, Jason Schwartzman, and Holland Taylor, had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It debuted on Hulu last November.

Recalling the “surreal experience” of having their effort premiere at TIFF after Sunday’s Emmy, D’Angelo said the entire Quiz Lady ensemble was proud to get the movie to screen at the acclaimed annual film showcase. However, since it was during the strike, only director Jessica Yu was able to attend the event.

The entire journey of the movie was a turbulent ride, according to D’Angelo, as the filming took place during COVID-19 and the screening happened during strikes. Despite the challenges, however, the producer said the team kept going.

Oh’s previous Emmy nominations were for SNL, Killing Eve, and Grey’s Anatomy.

