Top actresses in their 50s who are at the pinnacle of their Hollywood careers

Age is just a number and some of the biggest Hollywood actresses in their 50s are certainly proving that. When it comes to the acting industry, for the longest time it seemed to be an issue for older actresses to receive competitive lead roles since most of them were being written for younger stars. Although over the years, there has been a shift in the kind of content that's churned out, be it for the big screen or OTT and TV shows. Today, there are more challenging roles written keeping in mind actresses in their 50s.

Taking a look at some of Hollywood's A-list female actresses, one can see how the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Viola Davis among others have carved a career that has gotten stronger over time. They are unafraid to take on complex roles and hence have been experimenting across genres when it comes to signing projects. Also, stars such as Nicole Kidman are fine examples of how middle-aged actresses continue to get projects that can be artistic, experimental and impactful enough. Her performances in recent projects such as Big Little Lies, Being the Ricardos, Bombshell among others have been proof of it.

In fact, talk about the most successful leading ladies of Hollywood today and you will find most of them are a part of the 50s club. It's also celebrities like Jennifer Lopez who will further make you agree with this notion that age doesn't define your career and that if you are the best at what you do, success becomes sweeter even more as you get older. These women prove that they have much more to offer to any given project considering the amount of experience they bring to the floor and are at the pinnacle of their careers.

A look at actresses in their 50s who are dominating Hollywood

1. Jennifer Aniston

Birth name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston

Jennifer Joanna Aniston Date of birth: February 11, 1969

February 11, 1969 Age: 54

54 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Los Angeles, California, U.S. Occupations: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 1987–present

1987–present Spouses: Brad Pitt ​(2000-2005), Justin Theroux ​(2015-2017)​

It's hard to believe Jennifer Aniston is 54 considering we still think of her as Rachel Green from Friends. Although it's commendable how massive a star she has become following her Friends days. After starting her early career with TV, the actress then went on to make a mark in Hollywood after starring in several big films such as Friends With Money, We're The Millers, and Horrible Bosses among many others. Not only that, she returned to the small screen with streaming projects such as The Morning Show and also OTT films like Murder Mystery, both of which were widely appreciated. In fact, Jennifer also received one of her career's biggest accolades for performance in The Morning Show, a SAG Award in 2020.

2. Viola Davis

Date of birth: August 11, 1965

August 11, 1965 Age: 58

58 Place of birth: St. Matthews, South Carolina, U.S.

St. Matthews, South Carolina, U.S. Occupations: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 1988–present

1988–present Spouse: Julius Tennon ​(2003)​

Julius Tennon ​(2003)​ Children: 1

Viola Davis has been the recipient of an Academy Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, and also has two Tony Awards to her name and she's only 57. She's one of the most successful Hollywood actresses in their 50s beyond a doubt. Her performances in films such as Fences, and The Help among others have been beyond commendable. Not only that, Davis left an even bigger mark with her performance as Annalise Keating in the television drama series How to Get Away with Murder. It was this role that won her the Primetime Emmy Award. Davis' recent career hits also include Oscar-nominated Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

3. Nicole Kidman

Birth name: Nicole Mary Kidman

Nicole Mary Kidman Other names: Nicole Urban

Nicole Urban Date of birth: 20 June 1967

20 June 1967 Age: 56

56 Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.

Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. Occupations: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 1983–present

1983–present Spouses: Tom Cruise ​(1990-2001), Keith Urban ​(2006)​

Tom Cruise ​(1990-2001), Keith Urban ​(2006)​ Children: 4

Nicole Kidman recently competed at Oscars 2022 in the Best Actress category for her performance in Being the Ricardos. This was her third nomination in the Best Actress category whereas fourth in total at the Academy Awards. The actress after starting out with Australian cinema in the 80s made her breakthrough in Hollywood in the 90s. At 55, to this day, she remains one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood following her successes with projects such as Big Little Lies among others.

4. Sandra Oh

Birth name : Sandra Miju Oh

: Sandra Miju Oh Date of birth : July 20, 1971

: July 20, 1971 Age: 52

52 Place of birth : Nepean, Ontario, Canada

: Nepean, Ontario, Canada Occupation : Actress

: Actress Years active : 1989–present

: 1989–present Spouse: Alexander Payne ​(2003-2006)

Sandra Oh first left us impressed with her performance as Christina Yang in the famed ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy. The 51-year-old Canadian actress later continued to prove her brilliant talent with projects such as Killing Eve. The numerous accolades won by her further show she has no match when it comes to delivering award-worthy performances. What's amazing is that Sandra has also made an equally amazing impact in animated films and has done voice acting for some big projects such as Mulan II, Over the Moon, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Pixar's latest release Turning Red.

5. Salma Hayek

Birth name : Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez

: Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez Date of birth : September 2, 1966

: September 2, 1966 Age : 57

: 57 Place of birth : Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico

: Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico Occupation : Actress, Film producer

: Actress, Film producer Years active : 1988–present

: 1988–present Spouse : François-Henri Pinault ​(2009)​

: François-Henri Pinault ​(2009)​ Children: 1

Salma Hayek recently opened up about playing a superhero for the first time in her career and was surprised to have received this offer despite being among the actresses in their 50s. Hayek impressively starred as Ajak in Marvel's Eternals and the 56-year-old actress continues to show that she has so much more to explore in Hollywood despite her already successful career which boasts of biggest hits such as Frida, Desperado, and Bandidas among others.

6. Sandra Bullock

Birth name: Sandra Annette Bullock

Sandra Annette Bullock Date of birth: July 26, 1964

July 26, 1964 Age: 59

59 Place of birth: Arlington County, Virginia, U.S.

Arlington County, Virginia, U.S. Occupations : Actress, producer

: Actress, producer Years active : 1987–present

: 1987–present Spouse: Jesse James ​(2005-2010)​

Jesse James ​(2005-2010)​ Partner: Bryan Randall (2015–present)

Bryan Randall (2015–present) Children: 2

Sandra Bullock has starred in some of the most iconic films from the 90s such as Speed and Miss Congeniality. These are the films that never grow old, much like the actress herself. At 58, Bullock continues to leave us stunned with every new role. From Bird Box to The Unforgivable, the actress has managed to leave audiences speechless with her pitch-perfect performances. The actress also has another major release coming up with the comedy-drama, The Lost City starring Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt in a cameo role.

7. Octavia Spencer

Birth name: Octavia Lenora Spencer

Octavia Lenora Spencer Date of birth: May 25, 1970

May 25, 1970 Age: 53

53 Place of birth: Montgomery, Alabama, U.S.

Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. Occupation: Actress, Producer

Actress, Producer Years active: 1996–present

Octavia Spencer is easily one of the most talented Hollywood actresses who are in their 50s. She can pull off every role with great honesty and over the past few years, she has proven that even her smaller cameo can prove to be extremely impactful. Spencer made her debut in the 1996 drama A Time to Kill but her breakthrough performance was The Help, for which she won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. From limited series such as Self Made to movies like Hidden Figures and The Shape of Water, Spencer has delivered noteworthy performances in all.

8. Laura Dern

Birth name : Laura Elizabeth Dern

: Laura Elizabeth Dern Date of birth : February 10, 1967

: February 10, 1967 Age : 56

: 56 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Los Angeles, California, U.S. Occupation: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 1973–present

1973–present Spouse: Ben Harper ​(2005-2013)​

Ben Harper ​(2005-2013)​ Children: 2

Laura Dern's first memory for many of us may be as Ellie Sattler in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park but today, the 56-year-old actress is more loved for her performances in Big Little Lies, and Marriage Story among others. Dern's brilliant performance in Big Little Lies made Hollywood become obsessed with her again and as a result, we saw her take on several major projects such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Little Women among others.

9. Jennifer Lopez

Birth name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Jennifer Lynn Lopez Other names: J.Lo, Jennifer Affleck

J.Lo, Jennifer Affleck Date of birth: July 24, 1969

July 24, 1969 Age : 54

: 54 Place of birth : New York City, U.S.

: New York City, U.S. Occupations: Actress, singer, dancer, model, businesswoman

Actress, singer, dancer, model, businesswoman Years active: 1986–present

1986–present Spouses: Ojani Noa ​(1997-1998), Cris Judd ​(2001-2003), Marc Anthony ​(2004-2014), Ben Affleck ​(2022)​

Ojani Noa ​(1997-1998), Cris Judd ​(2001-2003), Marc Anthony ​(2004-2014), Ben Affleck ​(2022)​ Children: 2

Jennifer Lopez is often referred to as the ageless beauty given that at 53, the actress could give any younger celebrity a run for their money. Lopez has managed to build a massive career in two industries and dominates both spaces, be it music or Hollywood. From her stunning on-stage performances to her onscreen acting, JLo is brilliant at everything she does. One of her most recent Hollywood releases was the romantic comedy, Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson.

10. Halle Berry

Birth name : Maria Halle Berry

: Maria Halle Berry Date of birth : August 14, 1966

: August 14, 1966 Age : 57

: 57 Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

: Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. Occupation : Actress

: Actress Years active : 1989–present

: 1989–present Spouses : David Justice ​(1993-1997), Eric Benét ​(2001-2005), Olivier Martinez ​(2013-2015)​

: David Justice ​(1993-1997), Eric Benét ​(2001-2005), Olivier Martinez ​(2013-2015)​ Partner : Gabriel Aubry (2005–2010)

: Gabriel Aubry (2005–2010) Children: 2

Halle Berry is yet another Hollywood actress who seems to be getting better with age. The 56-year-old, Catwoman star is an Academy Award winner and also among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. From being a Bond girl to superhero films, Halle Berry has aced at doing it all. She recently also made her directorial debut with the film Bruised.

11. Cate Blanchett

Birth name: Catherine Elise Blanchett

Catherine Elise Blanchett Date of birth : 14 May 1969

: 14 May 1969 Age: 54

54 Place of birth: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Occupation : Actor

: Actor Years active: 1990–present

1990–present Spouse: Andrew Upton ​(m. 1997)​

Andrew Upton ​(m. 1997)​ Children: 4

There's no genre that Cate Blanchett hasn't explored when it comes to her Hollywood performances. The Academy Award winner has starred in several A-list projects along with some of the most acclaimed directors such as Martin Scorsese, and Richard Eyre among others. From Broadway to films and also web series, Blanchett has worked in all mediums and continues to impress us at 55 by taking on some of the most challenging roles. She recently appeared in Adam McKay's Oscar-nominated film, Don't Look Up.

12. Regina King

Birth name: Regina Rene King

Regina Rene King Date of birth: January 15, 1971

January 15, 1971 Age: 52

52 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S .

Los Angeles, California, U.S Occupations: Actress, director, producer

Actress, director, producer Years active: 1985–present

1985–present Spouse: Ian Alexander ​(1997-2007)​

Ian Alexander ​(1997-2007)​ Children: 1

Named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019 by Time, Regina King is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's biggest talents and easily among the best actresses in their 50s. The 52-year-old actress has appeared in several major shows including the limited series Watchmen which won her a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also an Academy Award winner and has bagged an Oscar for her performance in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk. Not only that, but King also made his directorial debut with One Night in Miami which received her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director, making her only the second black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director.

13. Ellen Pompeo

Birth name : Ellen Kathleen Pompeo

: Ellen Kathleen Pompeo Date of birth : November 10, 1969

: November 10, 1969 Age : 53

: 53 Place of birth : Everett, Massachusetts, U.S.

: Everett, Massachusetts, U.S. Occupations : Actress, producer

: Actress, producer Years active : 1995–present

: 1995–present Spouse : Chris Ivery ​(m. 2007)​

: Chris Ivery ​(m. 2007)​ Children: 3

The Grey's Anatomy star, Ellen Pompeo has been one of the Television's biggest faces and also the highest-paid actress. She is loved by the audiences for her performance as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy. After making her screen debut with NBC's legal drama Law & Order, Pompeo's most popular show became Grey's Anatomy, in which she has been a title cast member for 18 seasons.

14. Helena Bonham Carter

Date of birth: 26 May 1966

26 May 1966 Age : 57

: 57 Place of birth : London, England

: London, England Occupation : Actress

: Actress Years active : 1983–present

: 1983–present Partners: Kenneth Branagh (1994–1999), Tim Burton (2001–2014), Rye Dag Holmboe (2018–present)

Kenneth Branagh (1994–1999), Tim Burton (2001–2014), Rye Dag Holmboe (2018–present) Children: 2

Helena Bonham Carter is an acting legend. There's no role that she can't pull off and hence she has played everything from the evil Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films to Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown. The 57-year-old English actress has also starred in some significant Hollywood films such as Fight Club, The King's Speech, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory among others.

15. Julia Roberts

Birth name : Julia Fiona Roberts

: Julia Fiona Roberts Date of birth : October 28, 1967

: October 28, 1967 Age: 55

55 Place of birth: Smyrna, Georgia, U.S.

Smyrna, Georgia, U.S. Occupation : Actress

: Actress Years active: 1987–present

1987–present Spouses: Lyle Lovett ​(1993-1995)​, Daniel Moder ​(m. 2002)​

Lyle Lovett ​(1993-1995)​, Daniel Moder ​(m. 2002)​ Children: 3

Julia Roberts is easily one of Hollywood's most loved actresses and has to be mentioned when talking about successful actresses in their 50s. Having starred in some iconic films such as Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Mona Lisa Smile, and the Ocean's Eleven franchise among others. The actress' charming smile and natural acting made audiences fall in love with her charm quite early on. Over the years, the 55-year-old actress has continued to impress fans. After starring in Amazon's series Homecoming, the actress will be next seen in a romantic comedy alongside George Clooney.

16. Marisa Tomei

Date of birth : December 4, 1964

: December 4, 1964 Age: 58

58 Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, U.S.

: Brooklyn, New York, U.S. Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active : 1983–present

: 1983–present Partner: Logan Marshall-Green (2008–2012)

Marisa Tomei won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress nearly 20 years ago for her performance in My Cousin Vinny. In her Hollywood career, Tomei has appeared in several successful films, including What Women Want, Anger Management, and Wild Hogs among others. Today, one of the most famous roles of the 58-year-old actress is that of Aunt May in Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise.

17. Sarah Jessica Parker

Date of birth : March 25, 1965

: March 25, 1965 Age: 58

58 Place of birth : Nelsonville, Ohio, U.S.

: Nelsonville, Ohio, U.S. Occupations: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active : 1974–present

: 1974–present Spouse: Matthew Broderick ​(m. 1997)​

Matthew Broderick ​(m. 1997)​ Partner : Robert Downey Jr. (1984–1991)

: Robert Downey Jr. (1984–1991) Children: 3

Sarah Jessica Parker became globally famous for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. The actress recently also reprised the same role at 58 in a reboot of the original show titled And Just Like That. For her performance as Carrie, not only is SJP widely loved but she also received several accolades for the same including two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

18. Aunjanue Ellis

Date of birth: February 21, 1969

February 21, 1969 Age: 54

54 Place of birth : San Francisco, California, U.S.

: San Francisco, California, U.S. Occupation : Actress

: Actress Years active: 1995–present

Aunjanue Ellis made her debut with the 1996 film Girls Town. Following the same, she was seen in other major Hollywood films such as The Help, Ray among others. One of her most recent performances includes alongside Will Smith in King Richard. Ellis has also been a part of some major shows including s When They See Us and Lovecraft Country for which the 54-year-old actress was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a SAG Award.

Do you think we missed out on your favorite celeb in this compilation of actresses in their 50s? Tell us in the comments below.