Actress Sara Foster and former tennis pro Tommy Haas have ended their long-term relationship, according to reports. After over 20 years of dating, the pair is reportedly "entirely focused on co-parenting their two daughters," a source close to the couple told People.

Foster and Haas, who were never married, have not released a statement regarding their reported split. Haas, 46, and 43-year-old Foster, the daughter of artist David Foster, have been dating since she was 25. Haas and Foster have two kids, Valentina, 13, and Josephine, 8.

Foster, one of David Foster's six children, costarred with sister Erin Foster in the brief VH1 reality series Barely Famous. In 2020, the siblings also started the apparel brand Favorite Daughter.

In 2023, Foster referred to the couple's lifestyle as basically married in a podcast interview, despite their never having been legally married. She said, "We've been together since I've been 25 years old. We have two kids. Our lives are completely intertwined and together."

Foster once called out Haas on Valentine's Day in 2021 for liking pictures of women in bikinis on Instagram. At the time, Foster wrote on Instagram, "Happy Valentine's Day to the guy that hasn't figured out yet that 'likes' are public." Along with that, she posted two screenshots of Haas' favorites on images of bikini-clad ladies.

The business owner had previously spoken candidly about their disputes. Foster claimed that she and Haas were fighting over Peloton because they had run out of topics to argue about during their 14-day quarantine at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

She wrote the caption of video, "After being quarantined for 14 days, we ran out of things to fight about. Now, we're fighting about Peloton."

Foster and Haas have both continued to be active on social media as reports of their split have spread, but they haven't responded to any of the reports explicitly. Foster has been marketing her clothes line and uploading snippets from her podcast, while Haas uploaded a video of birds soaring over a beach at dusk.

