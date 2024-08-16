Happy Birthday Angela Bassett: Exploring Her Top 10 Movie Roles As Actress Turns 66

As the first Marvel actress to receive an Academy Award nomination in 2023, Angela Bassett made history. She was nominated for the role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She received her first nomination nearly three decades ago for playing Tina Turner in What's Love Got To Do With It.

Throughout her career, Bassett has portrayed memorable women on both the small and big screens. Her performances in these movies made them some of the highest-rated ones on Rotten Tomatoes, regardless of whether she played the lead or a supporting role. As the actress turns 66, listed below are some of her best movies.

10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Angela Bassett reprised her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever four years after she first played the queen. Ramonda was once again the head of Wakanda without Black Panther, faced with the many challenges that threaten her nation. Once again, she was joined by Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke. As the first MCU character to receive major awards, Bassett redefined what a Marvel movie performance could be and made history. With a score of 84%, the critics had ranked Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 17th in the MCU movie ranking.

9. Mission: Impossible—Fallout (2018)

Among Angela Bassett's roles in 2018 was Mission: Impossible—Fallout, opposite Tom Cruise. Erika Sloane was brought to life by her performance in the sixth installment of the legendary franchise. In order to prevent another disaster, Ethan Hunt and August Walker have to work together this time. The best of Hunt's abilities must be used swiftly to prevent nuclear weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby were among the cast members in 2018. The Tomatometer rates this movie as one of Bassett's highest-rated films, but the audience score was 88%.

8. Black Panther (2018)

Comic book characters can be tricky to bring to life since fans have certain expectations of how they should look or behave. Black Panther saw Angela Bassett take on the challenging task of translating Queen Ramonda from the pages to the big screen. Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright starred as members of the royal family of one of the most powerful nations in the MCU.

Ryan Coogler (who also directed the film) and Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay based on Marvel Comics. The Tomatometer places Black Panther among the highest-ranked movies in the MCU.

7. Nothing But The Truth (2008)

In Nothing But The Truth, a reporter outed a CIA agent and refused to reveal her sources, so she might go to jail. This movie, directed by Rod Lurie, stars Kate Beckinsale, Matt Dillon, Vera Farmiga, David Schwimmer, and Angela Bassett as Bonnie Benjamin. It earned a 73% audience score despite receiving 80% marks from critics—still one of Bassett's highest-ranking films.

6. Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Akeelah And The Bee was Keke Palmer's first big role in a movie, and she played the role of Akeelah. In the movie, Akeelah prepares to make it into the National Spelling Bee. Tanya, Akeelah's mother, was played by Angela Bassett. Alongside Palmer and Bassett there were actors such as Laurence Fishburne, Curtis Armstrong, and J.R. Villarreal. Doug Atchison wrote and directed the movie, which received over 80% from both critics and audiences.

5. What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

In 1994, Angela Bassett was nominated for an Academy Award as Best Actress in a Leading Role for What's Love Got To Do With It. Although she didn't win the award, Bassett's Tina Turner portrayal became one of the greatest portrayals of a music icon in history. In order to tell the story of how she became such an icon and how she broke free from the abusive relationship with her husband, Ike Turner, she used all of her talent (singing, dancing, and acting). Based on the book I, Tina, Brian Gibson directed the film, which was written by Kate Lanier and adapted by her. This was one of Bassett's best movies among her 107 credits, according to both the audience and the critics.

4. Passion Fish (1992)

With a Tomatometer score of 100%, Passion Fish is Angela Bassett's highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience scores of 82% show that the movie did what it set out to do, appealing to both audiences and critics. Rhonda and Dawn were played by Bassett.

This movie is about a paraplegic actress recovering from an accident that left her paraplegic. She meets a nurse who is also struggling with her own issues. Mary McDonnell, Alfred Woodard, and Lenore Banks appear in the film.

3. Malcolm X (1992)

In terms of audience ratings, Malcolm X (1992) is one of the highest-ranked Angela Bassett movies with 91%. The film tells the story of Malcolm X from his early life to his participation in the Nation of Islam. The lead role of Malcolm X was played by Denzel Washington, who was joined by Spike Lee, Albert Hall, Theresa Randle, and Tommy Hollis. Basset played Malcolm X's wife Betty Shabazz. Her character was based on a real person, just as she had done with Tina Turner.

2. Boyz N The Hood (1991)

In Angela Bassett's filmography, 96% seems to be a recurring score on the Tomatometer, and Boyz N The Hood is one of these movies. It explores issues of race, relationships, violence, and future prospects in the Crenshaw ghetto of Los Angeles. Bassett plays Reva Styles in the film, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne, Miya McGhee, Lexie Bigham, and Nicole Brown. It was scored 93% by the audience, which agreed with the critics on the storyline, acting, and quality of the movie.

1. City of Hope (1991)

Angela Bassett played Reesha in City of Hope in the same year (1991). In this John Sayles movie, several characters are connected by an apartment building that is about to be demolished. The audience agreed with the critics and gave the film an 82%. Basset was joined by Vincent Spano, Tony Lo Bianco, Stephen Mendillo, Chris Cooper, and David Strathairn. Besides directing the movie, Sayles also wrote the screenplay that gave the characters life and plot lines.

