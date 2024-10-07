Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Won't Appear In I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot: 'I Have An Unofficial...'

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently shut down rumors about her appearance in the highly anticipated untitled reboot movie of her iconic 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Gellar, who portrayed the beloved character of Hellen Shivers, revealed that she will not be returning for the upcoming reboot. However, the actress mentioned she has an 'unofficial job' on the project behind the scenes. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Sarah Michelle Gellar discussed her thoughts on the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, which will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, according to Variety.

Gellar confirmed to the publication that she won't star in the follow-up in the horror franchise, pointing out that her character, Helen Shivers, died in the original film, saying, "I am dead."

The actress admitted that she will have a small, 'unofficial' role behind the scenes. She explained that her best friend, Robinson, is directing the sequel, and they often joke that she holds an unofficial position as the 'continuity expert.'

ALSO READ: Sarah Michelle Gellar REVEALS Why Playing A ‘Formidable’ Woman In Dexter: Original Sin Was Her ‘Dream Job’

Gellar added, "So I'm always the one telling her, 'Well, that would happen, or that wouldn't happen with those characters,' so I do have kind of an unofficial job title."

While she won't return as Hellen, her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., is set to reprise his role as Ray Bronson in the upcoming project. The Do Revenge actress further mentioned, "Jen's put together such an amazing cast, and I'm so happy and excited for all of them," adding, "I will be there with moral support behind the camera."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Where Did Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. First Meet? Find Out As Costars-Turned-Couple Celebrates 22nd Wedding Anniversary

When asked if she plans to honor the franchise and support her husband once the film is released, Sarah Michelle Gellar hinted that it's likely. The actress said, "Well, I mean, my husband is in the movie, my best friend wrote and directed it, [so] I think there's a pretty good chance I will go to that premiere."

Meanwhile, Jim Gillespie's film I Know What You Did Last Summer is available to stream on Prime Video. The movie features Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe, Johnny Galecki, and Bridgette Wilson. Loosely inspired by Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, the film follows four friends who are hunted by a mysterious killer wielding a hook after they accidentally kill a man.