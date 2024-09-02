Where Did Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. First Meet? Find Out As Costars-Turned-Couple Celebrates 22nd Wedding Anniversary

While the showbiz industry is often filled with headlines of infidelity, divorces, and negative relationships, a few genuine couples have taken the phrase "I Do" seriously for life. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still going strong after more than two decades of marriage!

On September 1, 2024, the couple marked their 22nd wedding anniversary with a heartwarming post. Alongside a happy photo where Prinze wraps his arms around Gellar’s waist, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared a simple yet touching caption: “Celebrating 22 years of love and togetherness with @realfreddieprinze."

The duo initially started as friends and never thought their bond would turn into something that would last a lifetime. While they’ve set some serious couple goals, many people wonder where the two first cross paths. To find out, keep reading!

Gellar and Prinze first crossed paths on the set of their 1997 slasher film. It wasn't love at first sight, rather it took some time for the couple to navigate their feelings and take the next step.

While chatting with PEOPLE back in 2001, Prinze said things only changed once the actors got to know each other more. "One day I gave her a ride to the gym," Prinze said at the time. “We talked on the way up, and she was a cool chick.”

“We were friends for a good two years before we went on a date". he also added. Later he said that since the duo took time to know each other before committing as a couple, it was easy since they knew each other through.

Furthermore, in another interview with PEOPLE in 2020, Gellar recalled how their unexpected first date happened. She explained that since they had been friends for a long time, they often hung out and went to dinner together.

Initially, they were supposed to be joined by another person, but when that person couldn't make it, Gellar and Prinze decided to go anyway.

"We were just two people at dinner catching up," she added. "We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened."

However, the chords struck right when, after their first date, Prinze said he knew Gellar was the one. "I didn't go on dates with other girls," he explained, "nor did I even want to pursue dates with other girls."

Today, the couple shares two children: daughter Charlotte, 14, and son Rocky, 11. They continue to charm audiences both on and off the big screen.

