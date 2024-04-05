'Definitely Trying Hard At Home': Kristen Wiig Says Her Kids Doesn't Always Consider Her 'Funny'

Kristen Wiig, known for her comedic prowess, faces perhaps her toughest crowd yet: her own kids.

The 50-year-old comedian appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, April 3, where she candidly shared how motherhood has impacted her sense of humor. Wiig, who shares 4-year-old twins, Shiloh and Luna, with husband Avi Rothman, revealed that getting laughs from her little ones isn't always a walk in the park.

"I’m definitely trying hard at home with them because they’re not, they don’t always think I’m funny," the Palm Royale star admitted with a chuckle.

Wiig shared a humorous anecdote with Clarkson about a failed attempt to tickle her daughter's funny bone.

"I remember one time, my daughter, she was eating and she had potatoes. And she was like, she was playing with the potatoes and saying it was like a boat, or whatever. And she was like, ‘Look!’ And I was like, ‘Oh is that a bo-tato?' " she recalled, while speaking to Clarkson.

"And I thought it was funny. And the way she looked at me, I was like, 'I’m so terrified. You’re never gonna have a sense of [humor],' " the mom of two said. "I mean it’s not that funny. But the way she looked at me was just like, 'No.' She was like, ‘No. No more.’ ”

Wiig Breaks Silence on IVF Journey: Advocating for Openness and Support

Wiig opened up about her journey to motherhood, shedding light on her experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF) in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress described the process as a significant struggle, noting how it often feels like a secretive topic among those going through it. She emphasized the importance of breaking the silence surrounding IVF, acknowledging its privacy but also recognizing it as a part of her story in building her cherished family.

Despite her usual discretion about her personal life and choice to avoid social media, Wiig shared this intimate aspect of her journey, advocating for greater openness and support for those navigating similar paths to parenthood.

