Source Says Eva Mendes 'Seemed Very Comfortable' Turning 50 And Ryan Gosling Constantly Tells Her 'She's Beautiful'

Their romance is one of a kind!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, who years ago made the conscious decision to keep their private lives out of the public eye, reportedly never miss a chance to make each other feel special and valued.

A source dished out about one such occasion to People, saying the couple marked Eva’s 50th birthday with an “amazing celebration,” which was all thanks to her longtime partner Gosling, 43. “She seemed very comfortable turning 50. Ryan constantly tells her she's beautiful. He made her birthday very special,” said the source.

“Eva and Ryan are truly such a happy couple. They're very supportive of each other’s passions. They’re also grateful for the financial freedom their work gives them, and they're all about family time,” the source added.

“They’re great at balancing everything,” the source further stated.

Medes, 50, celebrated her milestone birthday on March 5.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes — Their Story

Gosling and Mendes began dating after hitting it off on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, a 2012 film that they co-starred in. The couple is now parents to two daughters, Esmeralda Amanda, 9 ½, and Amanda Lee, 8.

In January this year, while being honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Gosling gave a shout-out to Mendes, saying, “Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children.”

Mendes for her part, in a recent conversation with Today explained her choice of focus on raising her kids while Gosling continued acting. “It was like a no-brainer,” she said, adding, “I’m so lucky if I could have this time with my children.”

Elaborating more about being there for her girls, Mendes noted during the said conversation with the aforementioned publication that while she does work, she prefers not to act because “acting takes you on location. It takes you away.”

She added, “It was like a non-verbal agreement [between her and Gosling] that it was like, ‘Okay, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here. He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes on the work front

Ryan Gosling is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, The Fall Guy, alongside Emily Blunt. In the flick, Gosling takes on the role of a stuntman named Colt Seavers, who forges a romantic relationship with his stunt director, played by Emily Blunt.

The David Leitch direction is set to hit theaters on May 3rd.

Before stepping away from the world of lights, cameras, and action, Eva Mendes starred in such acclaimed projects as Ghost Rider, Stuck on You, The Other Guys, Hitch, We Own the Night, and more.