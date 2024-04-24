‘We Opened Up Against Angry Birds’: Ryan Gosling REVEALS Why The Nice Guys Was Not Followed Up With A Sequel

The 2016 action comedy starring Ryan Gosling did not score a sequel due to its clash at the box office with the Angry Birds movie. While the latter film served the audience well, the Shane Black directorial got an underwhelming response on its opening weekend.

The Barbie star told ComicBook.com that producers usually decide to make a sequel based on the box office success of the first movie in its first week.

What Did Ryan Gosling Say About The Nice Guys Not Getting A Sequel?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Gosling revealed, “So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds. So Angry Birds just, just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel.”

Moreover, the Fall Guy actor’s co-star in The Nice Guys, Russell Crowe, spoke about the sequel on the KFC Radio Podcast, where he joked, "We wanted to call it Nice Guys: The Mexican Detectives. Bang! It's me & Ryan; somehow, we've got to pretend we're Mexican detectives." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Director Shane Black revealed that after the plans for a movie sequel were canceled, the makers had tried to revive the story via a TV show. In 2022, the director claimed, "We tried it as a TV show. We caught the characters, but the plot was totally different. It was set in the present day, and no one wanted to buy it. We had to look elsewhere."

Advertisement

He further added, "Tonally, TV tends to homogenize ... So if you've got something that's a little odd or twisted, chances are the [network executives are] going to take it and just start ... [sanding] off the edges."

With immense success at the box office against The Nice Guys, the makers of the Angry Birds movie followed up with a sequel, Angry Birds 2, in 2019. Not only the bird film but Gosling’s movie also faced competition from the Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War, which was running for the third week.

ALSO READ: Will Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Ryan Gosling Easter Egg? Find Out

Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film

Gosling is currently promoting his upcoming movie, The Fall Guy, where he is starring alongside Emily Blunt. The action romcom is directed by David Leitch, and The Notebook star will be playing the character of a stuntman who falls into a dangerous trap in real life.

The film's official synopsis reads, “Colt Seavers, a battered and past-his-prime action choreographer, finds himself working on a film set with Tom Ryder, a famous actor for whom he had doubled long ago. When Tom goes missing and the film, which is being directed by Jody Moreno, Colt's ex-girlfriend in her directing debut, is in danger of being shut down, Colt volunteers to find Tom and save Jody's debut film.”

The Fall Guy is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

ALSO READ: Source Says Eva Mendes 'Seemed Very Comfortable' Turning 50 And Ryan Gosling Constantly Tells Her 'She's Beautiful'