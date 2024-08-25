Selena Gomez Reveals How She Learned About Emmy Nomination For Her Role In Only Murders In The Building

Selena Gomez recently shared how she found out about her Emmy Nomination. She received her first acting nomination in the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in Only Murders in the Building. Gomez, who also served as the executive producer on the series, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the recognition.

Selena Gomez and her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, recently attended the red carpet premiere of Only Murders in the Building season four in Los Angeles. They spoke with Extra TV and shared their experience working together on the show.

Gomez told the media outlet that she first found out about her Emmy nomination through a text message. One of her friends texted her to congratulate her. However, she was confused and responded, "For what?" Her friend laughed and it took her an hour to realize what had happened.

The actress from The Dead Don't Die mentioned that her team contacted her later to inform her about the nomination. She expressed that she was "very excited" upon hearing about it from them. Gomez is currently at the peak of her acting career, having received an Emmy nomination and won the Best Actress award at Cannes for her role in Emilia Perez. She told the outlet that this has been the "best year of her life" so far.

Prior to the premiere of the fourth season of her popular Hulu comedy series, Selena Gomez also talked to The Hollywood Reporter and hinted that the upcoming season is the most exciting one yet. She mentioned that they had a lot of fun filming it and everyone enjoyed themselves. She also mentioned that relocating the show to L.A. and introducing new elements is exciting for her, and said, "It's probably going to be my favorite season to date."

The Getaway actress shared that her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, sent her flowers upon hearing about her acting nomination. She feels grateful to be part of the iconic show and expressed her honor at being considered for the recognition.

Only Murder in the Building season 4 is set to premiere on Hulu on August 27, 2024. The new season will follow Oliver Putnam (Short), Mabel Mora (Gomez), and Charles-Hayden Savage (Martin) as they investigate the mysterious murder of Sazz Pataki, Charles' stunt double, who was found dead in his apartment at the end of season 3.