Selena Gomez Calls This Her 'Joyful' Era with Benny Blanco and Talks About Only Murders in the Building Premiere

The upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building has fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter of the mystery drama. In the premiere of its fourth season, set to debut on Hulu on August 27, Selena Gomez, who stars as Mabel, shared her feelings about this exciting period in her career with Entertainment Tonight.

Gomez expressed that she feels “hopeful and joyful” about her current projects, which include the reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place, various movie roles, and her ongoing romance with musician Benny Blanco. She conveyed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences she’s enjoying right now.

On the red carpet, Gomez was joined by her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Short praised Gomez, saying, “This is the greatest human being you can ever work with in your entire life.” Martin echoed this sentiment, noting that they are “very, very lucky” to have worked with her.

During the interview, the question of who was the most “demure” on set—referencing the social media trend of being “very demure, very mindful”—was posed. Gomez humorously revealed that she hadn’t introduced her co-stars to the trend, naming Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Howard Morris, as the most demure.

Gomez dazzled on the red carpet in a black, bejeweled dress, while Short and Martin opted for classic suits. Recently, Gomez has been in the spotlight for her rumored relationship status with musician Benny Blanco. Speculation about their engagement arose after Gomez followed a wedding planner on TikTok and posted a mirror selfie with a heart-eye emoji covering her ring finger. The couple, who began dating in 2023, have reportedly discussed marriage, according to sources close to US Weekly.

