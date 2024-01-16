Who is Erin Moriarty? Age, Part Performances, Careers and More to Know About The Boys' Actress

Erin Moriarty, a talented American actress, has gained fame in the entertainment industry since her early years. She has been acting since she was 11, starting in a community theater. Moriarty has appeared in TV shows like One Life to Live, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and big movies like The Watch (2012) and The Kings of Summer (2013).

Let's look at Erin Moriarty's age, career, and the significant turning point in her career after her impressive performance in The Boys.

Who is Erin Moriarty?

Born on June 24, 1994, Erin Moriarty is about five-foot-six tall. The American actress with Irish, Scottish, and English heritage, was born in New York City. Despite her successful career, she prefers to keep her personal life private. Growing up in the middle of New York City, Moriarty always had a strong love for acting, which has played a big part in shaping who she is. Being a mix of Irish, Scottish, and English, her diverse cultural background adds richness to her story. She made her acting debut as Annie in a local theater show in 2005.

The 29-year-old began her acting career as a teenager, appearing in TV shows like One Life to Live and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Rather than attending college immediately after high school, she pursued her acting dreams. Erin made it big with roles in big movies like the 2012 comedy The Watch, where she played Chelsea McAllister. The actress also delivered some great performances in indie comedies like The Kings of Summer (2013) and the ABC drama series Red Widow (2013).

Moriarty showcased her acting skills in the sci-fi film After the Dark (2013) and recurring roles in True Detective (2014). IndieWire recognized her as one of the best actors under twenty in 2014, boosting her career. Since then, her career has been on the up.

Some of Erin Moriarty's notable roles

Erin Moriarty gained fame in 2015 for her role as Hope Shlottman in Netflix's Jessica Jones. She later received critical acclaim for her role in Blood Father, starring Mel Gibson, and in December 2017, the actress took on yet another challenging role that further solidified her fame. Playing Annie January, also called Starlight, in the Amazon Prime version of The Boys, Moriarty showed that she's a top-notch acting talent in the superhero TV scene.

Moriarty's character Annie may get caught up in a whole world of corruption, receipt, and questionable decisions, but above all, she remains down-to-earth. She is a genuinely kind person who believes in justice, but she is one of only a few good Supes. Annie's Starlight may not be as conventionally strong as Homelander is, but as far as superhero morals and ideals go, she is number one. The Supes of the Seven act to sort out Vought's messes or further their own goals, but Annie will act wherever she is needed.

The 29-year-old became a big deal after The Boys came out in July 2019. Fans loved how she played the superhero character with a lot of inner struggles. The show did so well that it got nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Actress in a Streaming TV Series. In fact, according to reports, in 2022, The Boys outperformed all of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series to be the year's most-watched superhero program

