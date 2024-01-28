10 Shows To Watch If You Liked Sofia Vergara Starrer Griselda

“To the cowards whoever killed my son, the ground will shake beneath your feet. This deed will not go unpunished.” Griselda Blanco is a powerful female protagonist. She reeks of power and fame as she hops onto a journey. Being a Colombian businesswoman was not enough, as the female entrepreneur plans to create one of the most profitable cartels in History. An adrenaline filled crime drama at its best, this six episode series has gotten fans wondering, what are the other shows to watch, if we liked Griselda starring Sofia Vergara?

Queen of the South

Year: 2016

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Alice Braga (Teresa Mendoza), Peter Gadiot (James Valdez) and others

Streaming On: Netflix

With five seasons, the following drama sees Teresa who flees to the United States after her boyfriend is murdered. He indulged in drug peddling and was murdered by his cartel boss. Fuelled by revenge and mourning his loss, she becomes a drug lord and plans to get revenge for her lover’s death.

La Reina Del Sur

Year: 2011

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Cast: Kate del Castillo (Teresa Mendoza), Christina Urgel (Patricia O’Farrell) and others

Streaming On: Netflix

With three seasons, the following show sees Teresa Mendoza as naive, but her boyfriend is a Mexican, involved in drug trafficking, giving her the ticket to become the head of a drug cartel.

El Chapo

Year: 2017

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Marco de la O (Joaquin Guzman), Juliette Pardau (Graciela) and others

Streaming On: Netflix

With three seasons, the following drama sees Joaquin who is also known as El Chapo, join Guadalajara Cartel and escalate on the ladder of power as he tries to establish the largest network of drug trafficking.

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Year: 2021

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Cast: Nicole Santamaria (Mayerly Salcedo), Juan Pablo Urrego (Leonardo Ville) and others

Streaming On: Netflix

Within one season, the following Spanish drama shows two brothers and their quest for striking a balance in their personal lives as they start ruling the Colombian drug industry.

Claws

Year: 2017

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Niecy Nash (Desna), Jenn Lyon (Jennifer Husser) and others

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

With four seasons, the following drama has female dominance throughout. A Dark comedy, it sees Desna who owns a nail salon, entering the male dominated world of organised crime, as she forms a team with her manicurist friends, who agree to launder money for a pain clinic.

American Gangster: Trap Queens

Year: 2019

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Cast: Jeezy (Narrator), Judge Greg Mathis and others

Streaming On: BET+

A series based on true crime, it sees the most notorious criminals in the United States, all female, who were involved in various types of crimes, from small to big. It sees their journey of navigating in the underworld.

Gomorrah

Year: 2014

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Cast: Marco D’Amore (Ciro Di Marzio), Salvatore Esposito (Gennaro) and others

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

An Italian drama spread across five seasons, it sees Ciro di Marzio, who is the right hand man of gangster Don Pietro. Ciro wants to gain power and control the Savastano clan. But opportunity comes knocking when Don Pietro gets arrested.

Narcos: Mexico

Year: 2018

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Diego Luna (Miguel Angel), Michael Pena (Kiki Camarena) and others

Streaming On: Netflix

With three seasons, DEA agent Kiki Camarena is transferred to Guadalajara so he can take up a new post. But he soon finds out that this assignment will be full of challenges, as he navigates a dangerous drug cartel.

Senora Acero

Year: 2014

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Carolina Miranda (Vicenta Acero), Blanca Soto (Sara) and others

Streaming On: Hulu

With three seasons, the following action show sees Sara as a 28 year old who decides to marry Vicente Acero in church. As she goes to the Church to marry him, Vicente is assassinated by an armed assassin and all his assets are freezed by the government. As she runs away, Sara starts using her beauty and intelligence to make a new life.

El Final Del Paraíso

Year: 2019

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Cast: Carmen Villalobos (Catalina Santana), Kimberly Reyes (Valeria Montes) and others

Streaming On: Netflix

DEA’s new director targets a gang of dealers in Columbia, as they push a powerful drug in the market, against an enemy with a deep network.

