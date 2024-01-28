Is Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable On X? Find Out In The Wake Of Deepfake Controversy

Recently, on X, there was a concerning incident involving fake AI-generated images of Taylor Swift. After the images went viral, X users faced an error message when searching for her name. X responded, stating “This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue.”

Taylor Swift's account is no longer on the X

The misleading images showed Taylor Swift in explicit scenarios at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game. Swift's dedicated fans defended her, urging people not to share the fake images. Reportedly, Swift is "furious" and may consider legal action against this offensive use of AI-generated content per Daily Mail.

An insider told to the Daily Mail, “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided, but there is one thing that is clear: These fake, AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” and added, “The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with.”

Although Swift hasn't publicly addressed the issue, her fans flooded X with positive messages to counteract the spread of these "deepfakes." The disturbing incident prompted discussions about the need for legislation to prevent creating and disseminating such fake images without consent.

The White House commented on the online harassment

The White House also commented on the situation, expressing concern and advocating for legislative action to protect victims of online harassment. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted the alarming nature of the incident and emphasized the need for Congress to address these issues through legislation.

SAG-AFTRA, the actor's union, released a statement condemning the fake images, especially those of a lewd nature, and called for legislation to make the creation and distribution of such content illegal. They expressed deep concern about the upsetting and harmful nature of these images.

Various outlets reached out to Swift's team, but there was no immediate response. The X account that initially shared the AI-generated images has been made private. Overall, this incident has sparked conversations about the negative implications of AI and the urgency of implementing legal measures to address such abuses.

