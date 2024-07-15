Shannen Doherty's Charmed Co-stars Remember Her As She Passes Away at 53: ‘This Woman Fought To Live’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Shannen Doherty, who starred as Prudence Halliwell in the series Charmed until 2001, passed away on July 13, 2024, following a battle with cancer. After the sad news, stars including Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano, Brian Krause, and Ted King paid tribute to their late former costar.

Rose McGowan entered the show after Doherty's departure at the end of season 3 and said the actress had the "heart of a lion." Getting to know her later in life was a beautiful gift. "This woman fought to live,"

McGowan added. She further highlighted that Doherty knew how to be a star because she had been one since childhood. Her work ethic was inspiring, and her great love for directing, and acting, her friends, her parents, her dog, and her beloved fans were legendary.

More anecdotes of tributes from Shannen Doherty's co-stars

Apart from Rose McGowan's heartfelt tribute, other co-stars also expressed their admiration and sorrow. Dorian Gregory posted a picture of the two together and penned a lengthy note. He began by saying, "I come from a house of strong women," and went on to reflect on his journey, blessed with strong, amazing, incredible women. He added, "Shannen… when words are not worthy you don’t use them."

Alyssa Milano, in another statement to PEOPLE, acknowledged their complicated relationship but emphasized her deep respect and admiration for Doherty. She described her as a talented actress beloved by many and conveyed that the world is less without her, extending her condolences to all who loved her.

Milano noted that despite the complicated dynamic between her, Doherty, and their co-star Holly Marie Combs, she deeply respected Doherty. The actresses, who played sisters on Charmed, had made headlines lately when Combs and Doherty claimed that Milano participated in getting Doherty fired from the show.

Lastly, Krause, who also played Leo Wyatt in the series, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in which said that the actor was heartbroken after the news of her passing came through.

More on Shannen Doherty

Doherty's publicist told PEOPLE that she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, She was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie when she died. Her family has asked for privacy and respect amidst the news to grieve.

Doherty's death followed a years-long battle with cancer, and she told PEOPLE last year in 2023 that her stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her bones, but she was "not done with living."

At that time, she claimed that her greatest memory was yet to come, and she prayed to God, saying that faith was her mantra. She also shared that she had appeared in several other movies and shows, including Heathers in 1988, Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–1994), Bethany in 2017, and Hot Seat in 2022.

