‘I Knew It Would Happen’: Taylor Swift Swallows A BUG Again At Eras Tour Concert In Milan

Taylor Swift has joined the billionaire club thanks to the success of her albums and Eras tour concerts. Her fans, known as Swifties, have been her steadfast spirit animals, supporting and cheering her on, making her shows massive success. Not only are her concerts entertaining and larger than life, but they are also quite dramatic, reflecting her authenticity and connection with her fans.

During yet another Eras tour concert in Milan, Italy, part of her Europe leg, Taylor Swift was interrupted not by a fan or paparazzi, but by a bug—yet again! At the San Siro Stadium on Saturday, July 13, the pop icon started coughing after swallowing a bug during the secret songs segment of the show. "I knew it would happen ’cause there's so many bugs here tonight," she told the concerned crowd amid her surprise mashup of I Almost Do and The Moment I Knew.

Taylor Swift's concert in Milan served some serious fashion goals

After swallowing the bug, Swift said, "It'll be fine, I just need to cough a little," before continuing with the show like the queen that she is. Ironically, she previously swallowed bugs at Era Tours shows in London in June and in Chicago in 2023.

Aside from the bug moment, Swift's Milan show included some serious fashion goals that made her fans go gaga over the pop icon. The first outfit to catch fans' attention was her Fearless era costume, which featured black and gold designs that pinwheeled out from the center.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she also wore a matching turquoise blue set for the 1989 portion of the show, a first for the color combination. The cherry on top of her outfit choices came during her Tortured Poets Department set when she wore a white gown with lyrics from "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" printed in cursive on it, making her look as stunning as ever.

More about her Eras Tour concerts in 2024

Swift's show in Milan comes after the singer performed two nights of her three-and-a-half-hour Eras Tour in Zürich on July 9 and 10. These concerts are so well put together that today, they are not just simple concerts but an experience. On July 9, Swift celebrated her 113th show of the Eras Tour by playing several of her famous songs for the Swiss crowd, including Evermore’s Right Where You Left Me.

Before her shows in Switzerland, Swift performed in Amsterdam for three nights. On July 6, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce was also present to cheer for his lady love.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Swift currently has two shows in Milan and will close out the European segment of the tour in August with five nights at Wembley Stadium in London before heading back across the pond for the last North American leg.

ALSO READ: ‘We Want Taylor On It’: Nelly Furtado Teases Potential Taylor Swift Collaboration; DEETS

Taylor Swift Performs 2006 Track Mary’s Song Live For First Time In 16 Years; DEETS Inside