Shawn Mendes Announces New Self-Titled Album Set To Release In October; Two New Singles To Be Out In August

After a long hiatus, Shawn Mendes announced his new album titled Shawn, dropping on October 18. The Canadian singer-songwriter made the announcement with a music video trailer of one of his latest singles Isn’t That Enough—the other being Why Why Why—on his Instagram with a lengthy and intuitive caption. These singles will be released on his birthday, August 8.

In his first Instagram post, the In My Blood singer shared a trailer of his single Isn’t That Enough and wrote, “Music really can be medicine.” He talked about his journey behind creating the “beautiful finished songs” from his upcoming album.

For two years, the singer claims he had no idea who he was and fell into a state of panic every time he stepped into a studio to make new music. But he used music and support from his friends and family to heal and find his creative spark again.

“Life can be brutal, but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better,” he added. He mentioned the names of the people who helped him through the process and said, “thank you for loving on me so hard.”

The Stitches singer hopes the new album will make the listeners “feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.”

Mendes released his last studio album, Wonder, four years ago in December 2020. The release and success of the album were followed by the Wonder world tour, which got cut short because of his unstable mental health.

Since then, he’s been out of the limelight except for a few public appearances and sporadic releases of singles, including 2022’s When You’re Gone and last year’s What the Hell Are We Dying For?

Most recently, he performed as a surprise guest at Ed Sheeran, Noah Kahan, and Niall Horan’s concerts. He’ll be headlining two new stages, including Rock in Rio on September 22 and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 16.

Before announcing his upcoming album, he had teased a new project through social media. Earlier this month, he shared a video of himself sitting in a studio with a guitar and headset. “Day 1 at the clubhouse. This was my first time back in the studio making an album in four years,” Mendes captioned the post.