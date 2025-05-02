Russo Brothers Begin 1 Year Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Release Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and More

With all eyes awaiting the next grand ensemble on screen, the Russo Brothers recently started a countdown to 1 year for Avengers: Doomsday. For those unversed, the aforementioned movie is set to welcome some big names from previous movies that are not only from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also from the ones that were released under the Fox banner.

Avengers: Doomsday was announced during the San Diego Comic-Con in 2024. The news spread like a wildfire, as the cast welcomed the old and most beloved actor in the MCU, Robert Downey Jr., along with the Russo Brothers, who will be directing the feature.

However, it is crucial to know that Robert Downey Jr. won't be seen reprising his previous role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, but the new big bad of the Marvel Studios, Victor Von Doom aka Dr. Doom.

Those who might not know, Russo Brothers, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo had previously amused the audience with their highly appreciated directorial skills in Avengers: Infinity War as well as Avengers: Endgame, first making their stint in the 2014 movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Coming to the next big thing brewing up in the MCU, Avengers: Doomsday’s cast was recently announced via a 5-hour-long live stream.

It was Chris Hemsworth, who we all know as the mighty God of thunder, Thor, who saw the light of day, first. Joining him in the action-packed movie will be Anthony Mackie, who recently wielded the shield of Captain America, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu, who will be reprising the role of Shaun aka Shang-Chi, alongside Letitia Wright as Shuri, the new Black Panther.

Well, that’s not it, they will be joined by the new Fantastic Four, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, and Vanessa Kirby. However, the best part of the movie will be the OG X-Men Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden joining Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Other big names also include Tom Hiddleston, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and more.

