The Young and the Restless May 1 Episode Recap: Kyle Discovers Victor’s Involvement in Audra’s Startup

In The Young and the Restless’ latest episode, which aired on May 1, 2025, Kyle tells Diane about how Claire was thrilled about the house remodelling. He also tells his firm decision not to move in. He did not want Victor to weaponize their relationship.

Diane expressed her frustration because, despite being adults, Victor’s family is bent over backwards to appease him. Kyle promised to assist Claire in reclaiming her independence.

At Crimson Lights, Audra runs into Victor. She seemingly had been working hard to get his attenuated and she wants funding for her new company, but Victor didn't budge, not unless she demeaned Kyle. He just wanted the results and nothing else.

After Victor leaves, Kyle shows up. Audra converses with him and calls him nepo baby, and does not shy away while bragging ahead her new brand. She tells him that his time was up.

Kyle then tells her that ther have been many companies that have tried and failed to take down Jabot. She made sure to fire back with responses before Claire showed up.

Claire tells Kyle about Cole’s health situation and that he was on his way to the hospital. They took a table and talked about Audra and her new company. Kyle had his own suspicion that she had backing. Claire says that it was Victor.

On the other hand, at the club, Michael and Lauren have lunch, where he confesses that his meeting with Jack was not just social– he was being a buffer between Jack and Victor. Lauren says that this could blow up in his own face.

She then gives a simple solution: stop working for Victor. Michel views it as an ultimatum. Diane shows up and catches up in their conversation. They questioned him whether he stood up for his friend or for a man who signed his checks.

At GCAC, Michael gets a text from Victor, which is when Lauren asks him to quit before it's too late.

