General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Expose Nina and Will the Bonfire End in Chaos?

Friday, May 2, promises explosive revelations and emotional upheaval on General Hospital. From Carly Spencer closing in on Nina Reeves with damning proof to teen drama erupting at a beach bonfire, several characters are about to face life-altering moments.

Carly will confront Nina with security footage that could expose her involvement in sabotaging Drew Cain. Nina may confess to orchestrating the Jacinda scheme to drive Drew out of Willow’s life. But with Willow now supporting Drew and joining him at GH for blood tests, Nina’s plan is rapidly falling apart.

As Drew awaits his results, Isaiah Gannon is set to deliver them — but the question remains whether Portia Robinson can convince Brad Cooper to tamper with the report in time. Could ketamine traces be the key to proving Drew’s claim of being drugged?

Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer presses Dante about why Brook Lynn’s emotions seem to matter more than hers. Their raw exchange could end in a shocking declaration of lingering love from Lulu.

Brook Lynn, reeling after confessing to Tracy about her secret teenage pregnancy and adoption, faces pointed questions from both Tracy and Lois. Tracy may pressure Lois to come clean now that the truth is out, while Lois finds herself in a tough spot — possibly hiding her own role in the past.

Elsewhere, Maxie Jones will be cornered by an ultimatum, suggesting someone’s pushing her to take a risky stand. She also gets suspicious that Lois isn’t telling the whole truth.

At the beach bonfire, things spiral as Danny Morgan leads Rocco Falconeri into trouble, encouraging him to drink to “fit in.” With Emma Scorpio-Drake also present, trying to relax after intense academic pressure, the party could take a dark turn — especially since Josslyn Jacks is plotting sabotage. Josslyn and her accomplice Vaughn aim to destroy Emma’s competition by corrupting her data project’s thumb drive.

Amid all this, Mac Scorpio stumbles onto some criminal activity. Whether this relates to Drew’s case or the potentially dangerous bonfire escapades remains to be seen.

With so many secrets teetering on the edge and young lives making reckless choices, Friday’s General Hospital episode is packed with drama, danger, and potential disaster. As Carly hunts down the truth and the bonfire threatens to explode into chaos, no one is safe from the consequences.