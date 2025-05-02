Vijay Deverakonda lands in legal trouble for alleged insult on Adivasis with his statements at Retro pre-release event

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news over constant buzz for his next project Kingdom. Amid the same, he has now stirred legal controversy as his recent statements at an event seem to have backfired.

As per a Telugu Chitraalu report, lawyer Kishan Lal Chauhan has filed a complaint against the Dear Comrade star at the SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad. The actor’s statements at the pre-release event for Retro has hurt sentiments of the Adivasis who felt insulted.

Well, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about the current socio-political situation of the country and compared it with the Adivasi clashes 500 years ago. He expressed how the latter had to apologize for their indiscretions.

The Adivasis have alleged that such statements demeaned them and demanded an immediate apology from the actor. An investigation has been conducted by the police. Meanwhile there has been no statement from Vijay on the controversy yet.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on his next big release with the Gowtam Tinnanuri-directed Kingdom. The movie is slated for its theatrical release on May 30 and there has been a considerable buzz around it.

The film dealt with a lack of clarity and suspense on the seeming leading lady for the longest time.

However, with the release of the first single of Kingdom titled Hridayam Lopala, the makers confirmed that it was none other than Bhagyashree Borshe who would be romancing Vijay in the action drama.

In other news, constant speculations surrounding Vijay’s personal life have also been doing rounds all over the internet. Well, it is no new fact that the actor is rumored to be dating his former co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

While the two have never confirmed or denied any of it, their pictures from the same backgrounds and other similarities have fueled the buzz among their fans.

