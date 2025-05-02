The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope Give Carter Another Chance and Start Fresh?

Friday, May 2, on The Bold and the Beautiful promises heartfelt moments and emotional turning points. With Carter Walton hoping for a second chance and Liam Spencer offering unexpected encouragement, Hope Logan must decide whether to risk her heart again — and possibly change her future forever.

Liam recently offered Hope some touching advice at the cliff house, encouraging her to consider Carter’s feelings and hear him out. Liam’s support stems from his belief in Carter’s love for Hope and his desire to see her truly happy.

Taking Liam’s words to heart, Hope agrees to meet Carter at Brooke’s house for a private and potentially life-altering conversation. During their meeting, Carter expresses how much he misses Hope and how strongly he still believes in their future together. He pleads with her to be honest about her own feelings and to consider starting over.

Hope is left grappling with her emotions. Can she let go of past disappointments and accept Carter’s vision of a future together? Her choice will shape not only Carter’s fate but her own path forward.

Adding to the complexity, Katie Logan may appear with new insights into Daphne Rose’s motives — possibly reinforcing Hope’s trust in Carter and nudging her closer to reconciliation. All signs point to a potential new chapter for Hope and Carter, if she’s willing to take the leap.

Elsewhere, Steffy Forrester continues to battle inner turmoil as she comes to terms with the real possibility of losing Liam forever. John “Finn” Finnegan remains by her side, trying to support her through this emotional rollercoaster. With Liam facing a medical crisis, the situation remains tense and unpredictable.

As hearts hang in the balance, The Bold and the Beautiful delivers high-stakes emotional drama. Will Hope follow her heart and give Carter the fresh start he longs for? And can Steffy navigate the pain of possibly losing Liam for good? Friday’s episode sets the stage for powerful choices and new beginnings.