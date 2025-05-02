Dharmendra-Hema Malini Wedding Anniversary: Esha Deol shares wholesome PICS, calls them ‘my world’ on their special day

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980. The couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary today, May 2, 2025. On this special occasion, their daughter Esha Deol shared a wholesome post on social media with heartwarming pictures and a love-filled message. She called her mom and dad her ‘world.’

Today, Esha Deol took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures on her parents’ wedding anniversary. The first photo was a poster of Dharmendra and Hema Malini from their 1973 movie Jugnu. They were seen gazing into each other’s eyes lovingly with big smiles on their faces. The second slide was a family picture in which Esha posed alongside her parents and sister Ahana Deol.

In the caption, she extended her heartfelt wishes, saying, “Happy anniversary mamma & papa. You are my world. Love you @aapkadharam @dreamgirlhemamalini #weddingday.”

Have a look at Esha Deol’s post!

The comments section of the post was filled with love and wishes for Dharmendra and Hema Malini. One fan said, “Happy Anniversary our Mr. & Mrs. Deol. Lots of love and happiness to you both, wishing you both the lifetime of togetherness and lots of love,” while another wrote, “Cheers to an everlasting love across lifetimes.”

A user stated, “A very Happy Anniversary to my most beautiful couple of the World.. may the Universe abundantly bless you both with Love, Health and Peace,” and another person said, “Happy Anniversary to the evergreen couple.” A comment read, “To the two beautiful souls who never gave up on each other. God bless you hema ma'am and Dharam sir.. My favourite couple.” Many others conveyed their love with red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Deol was seen in the movie Tumko Meri Kasam, which was released on March 21, 2025. She received a lot of appreciation for her performance. Acknowledging the positive reviews, she said on Instagram, “I did Tumko Meri kasam to break out of the mold & do something out of the box.”

Tumko Meri Kasam is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, and more.

