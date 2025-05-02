Days of Our Lives May 1 Episode Recap: Gabi Accuses Leo of Going Through Her Purse and Stealing

In the Days of Our Lives episode, which aired on May 1, 2025, the audience sees Kayla and Steve having a hard time with Bo’s situation. There is a ray of hope with it getting better with a possible miracle fruit, but Dr. Russell is not down to use that.

Lack of options upsets Kayla, who calls Shawn to give him the bad news. She also mentioned Kimberly’s successful treatment as a tiny hope

Even with his grief, he was determined. Philip encourages him not to lose hope. He makes a risky decision to attempt to save his father. Shawn then comes up with a plan to steal that miracle drug from Dr. Russell in order to save his dad.

Steve, who is hesitant about this, agrees to help him. Shawn was determined despite the plan being dangerous and could cause legal issues. As the plan progressed, the outcome became uncertain.

Meanwhile, Gabi calls out Leo for going through her purse and accuses him of stealing. Leo denies, but this just elevates their argument. She asked him to move out, but Javi intervenes and says there wasn't any proof.

Gabi did not want to lose Javi, but her opinion did not change about Leo. She then goes to the office. Later, when Leo made a list of suspects who shot EJ, he put Gabi’s name at the top.

Later, at the office, Gabi has a fight with Philp. She finds him at her desk and asks him to leave her chair. She ends up calling out both Philip and Javi. But her anger seemed to be deep with the Kiriakis family.

She throws her laptop and tells him that she is done with him. This only elevates the amount of anger Gabi had toward Kiriakis' family. In the episode, Philip also gets a phone call that has the potential to alter everything.